Hulu Releases ‘The Nice’ Trailer (Watch) – Variety

In as we speak’s TV information roundup, Hulu launched the trailer for “The Nice,” and AMC dropped a teaser for “Quiz.”

DATES

Paramount Community has introduced “Yellowstone” Season three will premiere on June 21. The sequence follows the Dutton household and the conflicts that come up alongside the shared borders of their giant cattle ranch. This season welcomes Josh Holloway to the forged that already contains Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards and Gil Birmingham.

TruTV has introduced Season three of “At Dwelling with Amy Sedaris” will premiere on Could 20 at 10 p.m. Every week the present touches on a selected theme and options imaginative characters, how-to demonstrations, particular visitors, and extra. Particular visitors this season embrace Laura Benanti, Arturo Castro, Michael Cera, Ann Dowd, Rachel Dratch, Bridget Everett, Ana Gasteyer, David Alan Grier, Josh Hamilton, Darrell Hammond, Jackie Hoffman, Richard Form, David Koechner, Jane Krakowski, Debi Mazar, Michael McKean, Chris Parnell, Tim Robinson, Paul Rudd, James Saito, Peter Serafinowicz, Michael Shannon, Jason Sudeikis, Justin Theroux and Matt Walsh.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has launched a brand new promo of “Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill.” The upcoming comedy particular reinforces Seinfeld’s popularity because the “precision-craftsman” of stand-up comedy with a never-before-seen set. This marks Seinfeld’s first full standup particular since 1998, though he launched a earlier particular with the streamer in 2017. “Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill” premieres on Could 5.

Hulu has dropped the trailer of “The Nice,” a satirical sequence that stars Elle Fanning as Catherine the Nice. The story is a contemporary tackle the previous and the roles Catherine performed over her lifetime as a lover, instructor, ruler, good friend and fighter. “The Nice” additionally stars Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow. The sequence is about to premiere on Could 15.

AMC has dropped a teaser for “Quiz,” its upcoming three-episode restricted sequence about Charles (Matthew Macfadyen) and Diana Ingram (Sian Clifford) who tried an “audacious heist” on the present “Who Desires to Be A Millionaire” in 2001. The couple, and their confederate Tecwen Whittock (Michael Jibson) had been accused of dishonest their approach to one million kilos on the favored recreation present. “Quiz” is produced by Alice Pearse and government produced by Dan Winch, William Village, James Graham, Stephen Frears and Andy Harries. The present premieres Could 31.

PROGRAMMING

BET Plus has added “Diggstown,” a brand new procedural drama, to its lineup of unique programming. The six-part sequence follows Marcie Diggs (Vinessa Antoine), a star company lawyer who, after her aunt commits suicide following a prosecution, decides to rethink her priorities. Marcie, alongside together with her workforce of legal professionals, work straight locally to search out justice for his or her various shoppers, exploring problems with racism, poverty, and gender bias. “Diggstown” additionally stars Natasha Henstridge, C. David Johnson, Stacey Farber, Brandon Oakes, Shailene Garnett, Tim Rozon and Dwain Murphy.

GREENLIGHTS

Quibi has greenlit “Hi there America,” a brand new comedy information present. The upcoming present is hosted by Nish Kumar who dissects US present affairs and politics from a worldwide perspective, grounded within the format of a typical morning information present. Kumar, Tony Hernandez and Seamus Murphy-Mitchell government produce the present. “Hi there America” is produced by Jax Media.