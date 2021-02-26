Hulu Reveals ‘The Handmaid’s Story’ Season 4 Premiere Date (TV Roundup)

In right this moment’s TV information roundup, Hulu introduced launch dates for “Love, Victor” and “The Handmaid’s Story,” and Comedy Central launched a promo for the “South ParQ Vaccination Particular.”



DATES

Hulu introduced that the fourth season of “The Handmaid’s Story” will premiere with three episodes on April 28 after which launch the remainder of the season weekly. Consisting of 10 episodes, the brand new season will observe fierce insurgent chief June (Elisabeth Moss) as she strikes again towards Gilead. As her quest for justice and revenge begins to destroy her most cherished relationships, June dangers having to face sudden and harmful new challenges. The collection additionally stars Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford and Sam Jaeger. The season is govt produced by Moss, Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Sheila Hockin, Kira Snyder and Yahlin Chang. Watch a trailer beneath.

Hulu additionally introduced that “Love, Victor” will premiere its 10-episode second season on June 11. The season will decide up with a newly out-of-the-closet Victor (Michael Cimino) coming into his junior yr at Creekwood Excessive. Whereas having fun with his new relationship with Benji (George Sear), Victor involves face many hurdles reminiscent of a household struggling along with his revelation, a heartbroken ex-girlfriend in Mia (Rachel Naomi Hilson) and the difficulties of being an overtly homosexual star athlete. The collection additionally stars Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Bebe Wooden, Anthony Turpel and Mason Gooding. Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger function govt producers alongside Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian and Adam Londy.

Amazon Prime Video introduced that Barry Jenkins‘ restricted collection “The Underground Railroad” will premiere on Could 14. Based mostly on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead, the 10-episode collection follows a younger lady who escapes a plantation in Georgia in hopes of discovering the rumored Underground Railroad. She’s unprepared to find that there’s an precise railroad community with tracks and tunnels underground. The collection is govt produced by Jenkins, Whitehead, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Sara Murphy, Sarah Esberg, Richard Heus and Jackie Hoyt.

CNN Movies introduced that the quick movie “APOLLO 11: Quarantine” will premiere on March 6 at 9 p.m. on CNN and stream stay on CNNgo. Primarily created from beforehand unseen 70mm archival footage from the Nationwide Archives and NASA, the movie will illustrate the extraordinary measures astronauts Edwin ‘Buzz’ Aldrin, Neil Armstrong, and Michael Collin needed to take to guard the world from any contamination with microorganisms or different materials the astronauts could have inadvertently transported from the Moon. Their three-week medical quarantine presents viewers a reminder of the human capability for resilience on the present second of nationwide disaster. Director Todd Douglas Miller serves as producer alongside Laura Kirby-Miller, Thomas Baxley Petersen and Evan Krauss. Amy Entelis and Courtney Sexton function govt producers for CNN Movies; Josh Braun for Submarine and Tom Quinn for NEON are additionally govt producers on the challenge.

FIRST LOOKS

Hulu launched a teaser for the third and ultimate season of “Shrill,” which streams Could 7. The concluding season finds Annie (Aidy Bryant) energized by her breakup with dud boyfriend Ryan (Luka Jones) and her newfound momentum at work — however, simply as issues appear to be they’re lastly falling into place for her, she begins to ponder if she is aware of the right way to get what she desires. The collection additionally stars Lolly Adefope, Ian Owens and John Cameron Mitchell. Showrunner Ali Rushfield serves an govt producer alongside Bryant, Lindy West, Rob Klein, Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman, Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer. Watch the teaser beneath.

South Park Studios launched a promo for the hour-long “South ParQ Vaccination Particular,” which premieres on March 10 at 8 p.m. on Comedy Central. The episode finds the residents of the titular city clamoring for the extremely coveted COVID-19 vaccine, with the boys put to the take a look at when a hilarious new militant group tries to cease them from getting their instructor vaccinated. The brand new episode will observe the animated collection’ “The Pandemic Particular,” which shall be rebroadcasted at 7 p.m. Watch the promo beneath.

ABC revealed a trailer for “Pooch Good,” a canine grooming competitors collection hosted by Insurgent Wilson that premieres March 30. The eight-episode collection will showcase 10 of the most effective canine groomers within the nation competing in a collection of puppy-themed challenges. Every week groups will compete within the Immunity Puppertunity problem, the place one workforce will earn immunity from elimination. Within the Ultimutt Problem showdown, the remaining groups will face off in an epic grooming transformation and exhibit on the illustrious canine stroll. The three superstar judges — Lisa Vanderpump, Jorge Bendersky and Dr. Callie Harris — shall be tasked with voting on the unbelievable creations and in the end forcing one workforce again to the doghouse each week. Wilson, Elan Gale and Sonya Wilkes function govt producers. Nicole Anthony, Mike Rosen, Carley Simpson and Matthew Silverberg function co-executive producers. Watch the trailer beneath.

ABC additionally launched a trailer for its new drama “Insurgent,” which premieres on April 8. The collection follows Annie “Insurgent” Bello (Katey Sagal), who’s a humorous, messy and fearless blue-collar authorized advocate with no legislation diploma that desperately fights for the individuals she loves. The collection additionally stars John Corbett, James Lesure, Lex Scott Davis, Tamala Jones, Ariela Barer, Kevin Zegers, Sam Palladio and Andy Garcia. “Insurgent” is govt produced by Krista Vernoff and Alexandre Schmitt of Journey the Gentle, Erin Brockovich, John Davis and John Fox of Davis Leisure, Andrew Stearn, Marc Webb and Adam Arkin. Watch the trailer beneath.

GREENLIGHTS

Nickelodeon and Hasbro’s Leisure One (eOne) have partnered to co-produce an authentic animated “Transformers” collection based mostly on the long-lasting world property. Consisting of 26 half-hour episodes, the action-comedy collection will observe a brand new species of Transformers that should discover their place and goal amongst Autobots, Decepticons and the human households that adopts them. The collection is govt produced by Ant Ward and Nicole Dubuc, and developed and co-executive produced by Dale Malinowski. Produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio, the collection is developed for tv by Spinelli and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt. Manufacturing shall be overseen by Conrad Montgomery for Nickelodeon and Mikiel Houser for eOne.

CASTING

ABC introduced that Abigail Spencer is ready for a recurring position in “Insurgent,” a collection that examines the conflicts law enforcement officials of shade face whereas their departments cope with prices associated to brutality and misconduct. Spencer will play a superb cardiothoracic surgeon named Misha who has a painful romantic historical past with Nate (Keven Zegers) however can’t resist getting concerned with finding out the Stonemore coronary heart valve for worry that she could have inadvertently harmed tons of of sufferers. As aforementioned, “Insurgent” comes from showrunner Krista Vernoff and facilities on the titular authorized advocate (performed by Katey Sagal), who doesn’t even have a legislation diploma.

PROGRAMMING

NewsNation introduced “The Trial of Chicago 7” director Aaron Sorkin and actors Bryan Cranston and Robin Wright shall be friends on the primary week of its flagship information and speak present, “Banfield.” Hosted by veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield, the speak present, previously referred to as “WGN America,” will air on weeknights at 10 p.m. beginning on March 1. Different upcoming friends embrace tv commentator Keith Olbermann, TV host Mike Rowe, comedy director David Zucker and Instagram sensation Katie Cole.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Cartoon Community Studios introduced that Lauren Martinez will be a part of the studio because the vice chairman of collection, and Kelly Crews has been promoted to vice chairman of manufacturing. Martinez shall be tasked with the artistic improvement of programming particularly targeted on youngsters aged six to 11, particularly younger ladies. She joins the studio after a virtually 13-year run growing a large 123 of collection as a member of the Disney Junior improvement workforce. Crews, a veteran at Cartoon Community Studios for nearly 20 years, will take oversight of all the weather of manufacturing throughout the studio after serving within the position on an interim foundation because the fall. She produced among the studio’s greatest hits reminiscent of “Ben 10,” “Journey Time,” “Samurai Jack” and “Craig of the Creek.”

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Steve Harvey, Michael Peña and Ava Max will seem on “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell,” whereas “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon” will characteristic Eddie Murphy, Eve Hewson and The Child Laroi. “Conan” will welcome Kevin James, whereas Regina King and Vic Mensa that includes Wyclef Jean will visitor star on “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert.“ “Late Evening With Seth Meyers” will characteristic David Spade, Jason Mantzoukas and Raghav Mehrotra, and “The Late Late Present With James Corden” will welcome Jodie Foster and Holly Humberstone.