Hulu to Add 14 ViacomCBS Cable Networks to Live TV Package Under Deal

Disney’s Hulu + Live TV subscribers will — lastly — get Comedy Central, MTV, Nick, BET and different legacy Viacom cable channels as a part of their lineup.

ViacomCBS introduced a brand new multiyear distribution settlement with Hulu, below which Hulu’s dwell TV subscription streaming service will add 14 cable networks: BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Community, VH1, CMT, Nick Jr., TV Land, BET Her, MTV2, NickToons, TeenNick and MTV Basic.

Hulu’s dwell TV bundle has lacked the legacy-Viacom nets ever since its spring 2017 debut. ViacomCBS’s settlement with Hulu comes after the media conglomerate secured an analogous deal final spring with Google’s YouTube TV, which additionally had not beforehand carried the 14 cable networks. In ViacomCBS’s first 12 months as a mixed firm, it additionally has inked renewals with pay-TV suppliers together with Comcast, Dish Community and Verizon.

The 14 Viacom channels are becoming a member of Hulu + Live TV after Disney hiked charges for the web pay-TV bundle by $10 monthly as of Dec. 18, 2020. Under the brand new pricing, the baseline Hulu + Live TV tier with ad-supported VOD rose to $64.99 monthly, an 18% improve.

The multiyear pact between ViacomCBS and Disney-controlled Hulu contains continued carriage within the dwell TV service of CBS broadcast stations, in addition to CBS Sports activities Community, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel, and the CW, in addition to continued distribution of Showtime as an add-on.

“Hulu continues to be an amazing companion, and this settlement ensures that Hulu + Live TV subscribers at the moment are in a position to benefit from the full breadth of our main content material throughout information, sports activities and leisure for the primary time,” Ray Hopkins, ViacomCBS president of U.S. networks distribution, mentioned in an announcement.

At its investor day final month, Disney mentioned Hulu had 38.8 million subscribers as of Dec. 2, together with greater than 4.1 million dwell TV clients. That’s up from 30.4 million subs total (together with 3.2 million with dwell TV) on the finish of 2019.

Notably, Disney and ViacomCBS are each competing for share within the rising direct-to-consumer subscription house. In early 2021, ViacomCBS is gearing up for the rebranding of CBS All Entry as Paramount Plus.