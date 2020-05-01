Hulu to Offer HBO Max at Launch, Free to Current HBO Customers – Variety

WarnerMedia, securing one other distribution deal for its flagship HBO Max streaming service, inked a pact with Disney-controlled Hulu to make HBO Max out there to subscribers when the platform launches later this month.

Below the phrases of the settlement, most present HBO subscribers on Hulu can be robotically upgraded to HBO Max as of the Might 27 launch date for no further price. Nonetheless, some Hulu clients with HBO who’re billed by a third-party might not be eligible for HBO Max.

Eligible new and present Hulu subscribers can be in a position to buy HBO Max instantly by Hulu for $14.99 per thirty days, by any Hulu bundle (together with the entry-level tier with adverts, the ad-free model, and Hulu + Stay TV).

The take care of Hulu is the most recent introduced by WarnerMedia for HBO Max, following related pacts with Apple, Constitution Communications, Google and YouTube TV. HBO Max subscriptions additionally can be out there instantly, in addition to from AT&T (WarnerMedia’s mum or dad), which is bundling HBO Max free for high-end service tiers.

Firms not but on board for HBO Max’s launch at this level embody Comcast, Dish Community/Sling TV, Roku and Verizon.

Hulu, which Disney acquired full management over in a take care of Comcast final yr, had 30.four million whole subscribers as the top of 2019. Of these, 3.2 million subscribed to the Hulu + Stay TV bundle.

At launch, WarnerMedia says HBO Max can be stocked with 10,000 hours of content material, together with full seasons of “Associates,” “The Large Bang Principle,” “Physician Who,” “Rick and Morty,” “The Bachelor,” “Sesame Road,” “Fairly Little Liars,” and extra, together with Warner Bros. films like “Joker,” “Marvel Lady” and “The Matrix”; content material from different WarnerMedia manufacturers like TNT, TBS and Grownup Swim; and a slate of originals.