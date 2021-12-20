Human Benchmark: a website to measure your skills with brain games and cognitive tests

If you like mind games and you like the idea of compare your reflexes and memory with those of a lot of strangers on the internet, it is very likely that you are even salivating a little with the promise of the title of this article.

On the Human Benchmark website you basically find an interesting and entertaining selection of achievement tests for a group of mental abilities. There are only eight games but they can entertain you for minutes or even hours if you become obsessed with improving your score on each pass.

The benchmark for humans





The games you find on the site range from those they test visual reflexes, even those that test your memory. You have from a classic writing test to see how many words you can type per minute, to verbal and numerical memory.

Some tests such as visual reaction tests can be affected by the latency of your computer and your monitor. For example, one of the games asks you to click as fast as possible as soon as the screen turns green, and another asks you to click on a series of objectives such as which video game of point-and-click to see how fast you can do it.

Memory games range from remembering the longest number possible, to keeping as many words as possible in short-term memory. There are also several sequence tests where you have to remember the order of some frames and repeat sequences for “know if you are smarter than a chimpanzee“.



Reaction Time

In the description of each exercise there is, in addition to a short explanation of the test, a curve with the scores of all the other participants that it tells you what the average score is to know in which percentile you are located. You can create an account or play as a guest, and you have the option to see an updated graph with all the games you have completed and your best score in each one.

All the tests are in English, but the importance of language in this is minimal, it is very easy to understand what is asked of you. Especially in tests where you don’t have to write or remember words if you don’t understand the language.