Human Right Watch accused the Islamic State of attacking religious minorities in mosques, schools and workplaces.

La ONG Human Right Watch (HRW) on Tuesday accused the Islamic State affiliate in the Afghan province of Khorasan of “repeatedly” targeting Hazaras and other religious minorities in their mosques, schools and workplaces .

According to the organization, the Taliban regime “has done little” to protect these communities from “suicide bombings and other illegal attacks” or to provide necessary medical care and other assistance to victims and their families.

“Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021, the Islamic State affiliate has claimed responsibility for 13 attacks on Hazaras and has been linked to at least 3 more, killing and injuring at least 700 people,” the NGO detailed in a statement.

“The growing Taliban crackdown on the media, especially in the provinces, indicates that all attacks may have gone underreported. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has reported that the group’s recent attacks on Shiite gatherings in Kabul killed and injured more than 120 people”, adds the text.

Afghanistan researcher for Human Rights Watch, Fereshta Abbasi, said that the Taliban have an obligation to protect these communities and has urged to help the victims and their families of the attacks.

The Hazara are a predominantly Shia Muslim ethnic group who have faced discrimination and abuse from successive Afghan regimes for more than a century. During the 1990s, Taliban forces targeted Shiites to commit mass murder and other serious abusesaccording to HRW.

“With the Taliban back in power, the Hazara are increasingly concerned about their safety and whether the new authorities will protect them,” Abbasi said.

In October 2021, Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman Saeed Khosty said they would ensure the safety of religious minorities: “As a responsible government, we are responsible for protecting all citizens of Afghanistan, especially religious minorities in the country.” . Something that however they do not seem to have fulfilled.

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, called on May 26 for an investigation into the attacks on the Hazara, Shiite and Sufi communities, as they were becoming “increasingly systematic in nature and reflecting elements of an organizational policy”.

The NGO asked for more attention to the relatives of the victims of attacks

The attacks, beyond their immediate devastation, take a terrible long-term toll on survivors and families of victimsdepriving them of a family livelihood, often imposing serious medical burdens and restricting their access to daily life.

“We no longer send our children to school and close our shops early,” a man who lost his 45-year-old brother in an attack on the She Dokan mosque told HRW. “The mosque has also been closed since the attack,” he said.

For women, losing a male family member has particularly dire social and economic consequences, especially for young women suddenly widowed, as Taliban-imposed restrictions on women’s rights have left some women make it impossible to earn a living and achieve financial independence.

“Attacks against Hazara and other religious minorities by the Islamic State in Khorasan province violate International Law (…) Deliberate attacks against civilians are war crimes. Beyond the immediate loss of life, such attacks cause long-term economic hardship, cause lasting damage to physical and mental health, and create new barriers to education and public life.

“It is possible that one day the leaders of the armed groups will face justice for their atrocities against the Hazaras and other communities,” Abbasi added. “Taliban officials who fail to take steps to protect religious minorities from attack may be complicit in these serious crimes,” he said.

(With information from Europe Press)

