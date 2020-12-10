Human Rights 2020: Today is International Human Rights Day, know why this day is important, what is the theme of this time

Human Rights Day 2020: Today is International Human Rights Day 2020. This day is being celebrated all over the world on 10 December. This day is very important for everyone. Everyone, including India, has the importance of their rights for everyone. The United Nations announced in 1950 to celebrate Human Rights Day. Since then, even today, this day is celebrated on 10 December for the last 70 years. Also Read – International Human Rights Day: Kriti’s fight for women’s rights, rape threats met

This is the theme of this time (Human Rights Day 2020 Theme)

A theme is kept for this day. This year also the theme of Human Rights Day has been laid. This time the theme is ‘Recover Better-Stand Up For Human Rights’. This theme has been kept due to Corona virus. Corona virus has made it difficult in front of human rights of the whole world.

This is the purpose of Human Rights Day (Purpose of human rights day)

The purpose of Human Rights Day is to draw attention of the world to human rights. On this day, a message is sent to make people around the world aware of the importance of human rights and to be aware of its observance. This is the purpose, the United Nations announced this day on 10 December 1950. Not only this, the human rights announcement was available in more than 500 languages. On the occasion of Human Rights Day, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said that to fight the corona virus, we have to make a united effort, gender equality, public participation will be needed. Along with this, climate and long lasting sustainable development will have to be done, which also has the importance of human rights.