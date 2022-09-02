Human Rights Watch denounced that Moscow and its allied forces transfer Ukrainian civilians to Russia against their will

ILLUSTRATIVE IMAGE. Military personnel told civilians that they had to go to Russia or the self-proclaimed Republic of Donetsk (REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko)

The NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW) has denounced this Thursday that Moscow and its allied forces transfer Ukrainian civilians “against their will”, including those fleeing hostilities, to Russia and the occupied areas in Ukraine.

“Ukrainian civilians cannot be left with the only (forced) option of going to Russia,” said HRW Senior Crisis and Conflict Researcher Belkis Wille, adding that “no one should be forced to submit” to this process “in order to achieve safety”.

In a 71-page report, the NGO explains that it interviewed 54 people who were transferred to Russia, who knew relatives or friends who had to leave by force or who supported those who wanted to leave Ukraine due to the clashes between the parties.

A) Yes, Russian officials and their allies organized transportation to get civilians out of the besieged city of Mariupol, assuring people who wanted to flee the fighting that they had no choice but to stay in Moscow-controlled areas or head straight for Russia.

Interviewees also claimed, according to a Human Rights Watch statement, that military personnel told civilians that they had to go to Russia or the self-proclaimed Donetsk Republic, territory located in the Ukrainian Donbas and related to Russia.

A 70-year-old man from the village of Lozova explained to HRW during an interview that the Russian forces told him that he lived “under Russian control”, so if he came to the area the Ukrainian Army would punish and kill him.

Another man, a Mariupol resident, said he and dozens of neighbors were locked in a school in unsanitary conditions for two weeks before they could request to leave the area besieged by fighting. “We felt like hostages,” he said.

“The ‘herding’ of people into Russian-occupied areas and into Russia without consent must stop immediately,” Wille has sentenced, adding that both the Russian authorities and international organizations must “do everything possible” to prevent these forced transfers of civilians.

Human Rights Watch has recalled that forced transfers are a serious violation of the laws of war that constitute a possible crime against humanity, while ensuring that “filtration”, which is a mandatory security control, is a practice ” punitive” and “abusive”.

