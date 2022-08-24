Human Rights Watch denounced the arrest of a Salvadoran who spread information about Bukele’s brother

international organization Human Rights Watch He asked this Tuesday for the release of Luis Rivas, a Salvadoran critic of the government who was arrested on Sunday after spreading the deployment of security on a beach for one of President Nayib Bukele’s brothers on social networks.

“Luis Rivas, known as @_elcomisionado_, has been detained since 8/21. He is a recognized critic of the government, ”the researcher posted on Twitter. Juan Papierwhich is part of the division for the Americas of the organization that defends Human Rights.

Pappier pointed out that Rivas is being accused of “disrespect,” a crime that contradicts international standards on freedom of expression. And he added: “We ask for your release”.

According to local press reports, the Salvadoran was captured on Sunday after he published some tweets in which he questioned the use of the presidential battalion as private security by Karim Bukele brother of President Nayib Bukele, while sightseeing on a beach.

Human Rights Watch requested a meeting with President Nayib Bukele to address the human rights situation in El Salvador at a time when the country is under an emergency regime due to a scale of violence

In September of last year, the Salvadoran Police arrested Mario Gomeza specialist in computer science and cryptocurrencies critical of the implementation of bitcoin in the Central American country.

Gómez was captured “under investigation channels”as stated at the time by the National Civil Police, and was released hours after his arrest.

Last June, the acting director for the Americas of Human Rights Watch, Tamara Taraciuk, stated that the government of El Salvador “restricts” the work of journalists and civil society.

Karim Bukele accompanies his brother, President Nayib Bukele, during an official act

Taraciuk wrote a thread on Twitter about his participation in the 2022 Summit of the Americas and his presentation on the impact of corruption on human rights.

In one of the messages, the acting director for the Americas posted: “An independent press is crucial in the fight against corruption. Officials must foster transparency and submit to media scrutiny”.

And I add: “In El Salvador, the government has done the opposite by restricting the work of journalists and civil society”.

Tamara Taraciuk, pointed out that the government of El Salvador “restricts” the work of journalists and civil society

Last April, the organization requested a meeting with the president Nayib Bukele to address the human rights situation in El Salvador at a time when the country is under an emergency regime due to a scale of violence.

“I asked President Nayib Bukele for a meeting to discuss the worrying human rights situation in El Salvador and the country’s security challenges,” Taraciuk wrote at the time.

The Bukele Administration has been constantly accused of taking actions that, according to national and international organizations, violate the human rights of citizens, attack judicial independence and the separation of powers.

