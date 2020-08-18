Human traffickers busted in Yogi’s stronghold, 19 children released, 9 smugglers arrested

Gorakhpur: In Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, the Anti-Trafficking Unit (AHTU) has protected nineteen minors from smugglers. Also arrested 9 human smugglers. According to AHTU Inspector Ajit Pratap Singh, “The tip of the state coordinator of UP Bachpan Bachao Andolan, Surya Pratap Mishra, showed that the children were being taken from Arria in Bihar to Delhi in a bus. Then we started this operation on Monday. Police cordoned off Jagdishpur area under Khobar police station limits. During the investigation of buses coming from Bihar, the police caught nine human smugglers and rescued 19 children. These children have been handed over to the child line. ” Also Read – BSP chief Mayawati targets Yogi government for law and order in UP, tweet said …

A case has been registered against all the nine accused under section 370 and sent to jail. SP Crime Ashok Kumar Verma said, “Human trafficking is an organized crime and it is a matter of investigation how big their network is. Right now 9 smugglers have been arrested and counseling of 19 children released from them is being done. ” Also Read – Bihar Lockdown Extension: Increased lockdown period in Bihar, know what will open and what not, relief given to

Among the smugglers caught are Mohammad Hashim, Mohammad Zahid, Ishtiaq, Shamshad, Murshid, Maroof, Noor Hasan, Shahid and Hasib. All of them are from Araria in Bihar. Let me tell you that in Gorakhpur yesterday, a case of raping a minor girl and burning her with cigarettes came up. The matter is still under investigation. Also Read – Bihar election amidst Corona crisis intensifies, Election Commission may soon issue guidelines