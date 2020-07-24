Human Trial of Corona vaccine made in India starts in Delhi, first dose given to a 30 year old

new Delhi: Amidst the ever increasing cases of corona virus, people all over the world are eyeing only research on corona virus vaccine. Everyone is just waiting for the time when the Kovid-19 vaccine will come and this crisis will be relieved. Meanwhile, India has also taken steps in this direction. Today, a big news came about the Corona vaccine. The indigenous vaccine covaxin (COVAXIN) human trial has started at AIIMS in Delhi. Also Read – Covid-19 Vaccine Covishield Update: Adar Poonawala’s big statement, people will be able to get corona vaccine till this month

The first dose of Covaxin in AIIMS was given to a 30-year-old man from Delhi. According to the information, the person who has been given this vaccine, the hospital administration will keep it under his supervision and it will be seen that what changes come from this vaccine. Also Read – Diwali in Maharashtra Amid Corona Crisis: ‘Diwali’ was celebrated in this village of Maharashtra amidst the outcry from Corona, know what is the reason

COVID-19: AIIMS administers first dose of COVID-19 candidate vaccine `Covaxin ‘to 30-year-old Delhi resident Also Read – Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Alert: 747 new cases of corona virus in Madhya Pradesh, close to 25 thousand people got infected, read details Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/q7zqIbW0vc pic.twitter.com/pxxV5433Am – ANI Digital (@ani_digital) July 24, 2020

Let us tell you that a total of 375 people across the country have been selected for the trial of cocaine vaccine, in which 100 people will be given the vaccine in Delhi AIIMS, while the remaining people have been tested for this indigenous vaccine of corona virus in different medical institutions of the country. Will go.

According to the information, there will be two stages for the trial of covicin in which in the first phase there will be a human trial of vaccine on the people between the age of 18 years to 55 years, while in the second phase people from 12 years to 65 years will be tested.

Researches are going on around the world on the Corona virus vaccine. Presenting a figure on this matter, the World Health Organization has said that at present, about 150 vaccines are in different stages while 10 vaccines have just reached the advanced stage, due to which people are expected to come soon.