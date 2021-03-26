Humankind, SEGA’s new strategy game, delays its launch

Sega and Amplitude have announced that Humankind, the historic strategy game 4X, has been delayed for a few months until next August 2021.

Originally scheduled to release on PC on April 22, 2021, Humankind Now it will be launched on August 17, 2021. The delay will allow the Amplitude development team to work on perfecting the game’s pacing, balance, diplomacy, artificial intelligence and accessibility elements, as well as other aspects.

#HumankindGame will now be releasing on August 17th. Here’s some more information on the reasoning behind the delay: pic.twitter.com/ZcAgjVx5sF — Humankind (@humankindgame) March 25, 2021

As a thank you to waiting players, Humankind pre-orders will now also offer two additional avatar sets for Lucy and Edgar Allan Poe.

“Players have always been at the heart of the Amplitude philosophy and releasing Humankind in August will allow us extra time to continue working with the community and polish the game for an incredible experience from day one,” said Romain de Waubert, Chief Creative Officer. and head of studio at Amplitude.

On the other hand, when it launches in August, Humankind will be available on PC, both on Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as on the Google Stadia streaming platform. If you want to know more about the game while you wait for it to hit the market, remember that in August 2019 we published our first impressions of the title.

As for the title itself, it will cover the history of mankind from the Bronze Age to the Modern Era. You can start in Ancient Egypt and evolve to the Romans, the Khmer, or even the Vikings. In fact, it will be possible to combine up to 60 historical cultures. And on top of that, each culture will have its own unique game system and bonuses.