Humans in Delhi are ashamed: Boy in love for killing a girl of other religion in Adarsh ​​Nagar

new Delhi: Humans have once again become ashamed of the national capital. An 18-year-old boy was shot to death in Adarsh ​​Nagar area of ​​Delhi simply because he befriended a girl of another religion. Initial investigation has revealed that the matter was of a love affair. The boy lost his life because he belonged to the Hindu community and the girl belonged to the Muslim religion. A total of five people, including three minors, have been accused of killing the boy, including the girl's brother.

The Delhi Police has taken immediate action in this matter and arrested the five accused. It is being told that the girl lived in Jahangirpuri and the boy was from Adarsh ​​Nagar. The two used to talk to each other, which the brothers of the girl did not like. The girl's brothers first threatened to kill the boy and later beat him to death.

Giving information about the incident, the police said that on 7 October, the police received information about the death of a person from Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital and after which the deceased was identified as Rahul when the police reached the hospital. Rahul did not see any external injury on his body, but when his post-mortem was done, it was found that he had suffered a very deep injury, due to which he died.

Victim Rahul was friends with a girl from Jahangirpuri. Her family objected to it so her relatives beat him up, leading to his death. Md Raj, Manwar Husaain & 3 minors arrested. We appeal to people to not give any color to the case, it is dispute of two families: DCP North West https://t.co/xVEytQpsLe pic.twitter.com/vo6QJYDrIp – ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2020

Rahul lived with his family in Moolchand Colony of Adarsh ​​Nagar area. She was accompanied by father Sanjay, mother Renuka and younger sister Muskan. Rahul used to work in tuition at home, while he met a BA second year student coming to class and the conversation between the two started.

The family members of the deceased have alleged that Rahul had friendship with a girl, but the family members of the girl were constantly opposing this friendship. He did not like Rahul because he was from Hinduism. Family members said that the girl’s family members called Rahul on the pretext of teaching tuition to the children and as soon as they reached some distance from the house, they were beaten to death by the accused. For now, the police have arrested the five accused and have started investigating the case.