Humiliating defeat of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United: he lost 4-0 with Brighton and will not play the next Champions League

Manchester United suffered this Saturday a hard thrashing by 4-0 in his visit to the Brighton and thus begins to close a forgettable season for the powerful British team that, with one game remaining in the Premier League, no longer has a chance of qualifying for the 2022/23 Champions League. Moses Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, Pascal Grob; y Leandro Trossard they scored for the local team, which had among its ranks the Argentine Alexis Mac Allister who is ninth in the standings.

It is the fourth time in its history that Brighton beats the Unitedthe first by so much difference, and the last six matches had always ended with celebrations from the Red Devilsthat now they will need a miracle to play the Europa League.

Despite having Cristiano Ronaldo on court, the red team had a poor performance from start to finish and was completely dominated by their opponent, who could have even achieved a greater difference, had it not been for the lack of precision of their definers. Such was the difference between one and the other on the field of play, that when there were 15 minutes left to go, Ralf Ragnick he took an offensive footballer like Juan Mata off the pitch to give the center-back minutes Harry Maguirein a sign that at that point it was preferable to prevent the win from being bigger.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United to win titles (Reuters)

The picture directed by the German is located sixth in the Premier with 58 points, three behind Tottenham. But, the London team has three games ahead of them and those of Manchester they only have to visit the Crystal Palace. Therefore, to play the Europa League must earn that commitment and hope that those led by Antonio Conte do not add even one point, something that seems very complex. Otherwise you will play the Conference Leaguealthough West Hamwho has 52 units, still has a chance to take that spot from him.

Without a doubt, a season to forget United that had started with the illusion of fighting for the title after the return of Cristiano Ronaldo but now he finds himself with a scenario unimaginable at the beginning of the current campaign.

