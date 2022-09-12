Hundreds of free games on PC for a month with Ubisoft+: so you can access its entire catalog free of charge

Fans of ‘Assassin’s Creed’ are in luck. And it is that during the Ubisoft Forward we could see the official revelation of ‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’, the last iteration of the saga in which it is intended to ‘return to the origins’. This was not the only game in the saga that the company could present, but also revealed his future plans for both consoles and PC, as well as for mobileas well as many other advertisements.

To accompany all the presentations, the company also has decided to fully open the entire catalog available on Ubisoft+, the service where we can find the vast majority of the company’s titles. For a whole month we will have access to its entire catalog completely free of charge.

Hundreds of free titles for a month

All users who decide to try the service will be able to enjoy hundreds of titles for free if they access the promotion before next October 10. This initiative will be enjoyed by those users of PC, Stadia and Amazon Luna, platforms on which this service is available at the moment (pending its release on consoles).





Popular franchises like ‘Far Cry’, ‘Assassin’s Creed’, ‘Watch Dogs’, and others are all available on this service. In addition, we also find a large number of classics of all kinds. Definitely, It is a good alternative for those who wanted to get into a Ubisoft title and that for whatever reason they still hadn’t.

To benefit from this promotion, all we have to do is go to the official Ubisoft+ website and choose the plan that suits us best. Currently we have two types of plans. On the one hand ‘PC Access’, which will allow us to access the entire catalog on PC, while with ‘Multi Access’ we can play everything on PC, either locally, or in the cloud through Stadia.

Both plans have a price of 14.99 and 17.99 euros respectively, although during the 29-day trial we can enjoy the service for free. Of course, to access the service we will have to apply a payment method. Nevertheless, if we cancel the subscription before the trial ends, we will not be charged anything. For this we will have to manage the cancellation within the ‘My subscription’ section.

The service also offers a reward system for users to stay on the platform. In this way, each month they will give away some elements that we can redeem in the service’s games. We have up to four levels: Bronze (one reward in the first month), Silver (two rewards in the second month), Gold (three rewards in the fourth month), and Platinum (four rewards in the seventh month).