Hundreds of games for PS4 and PS5 for less than 20 euros, with a powerful Offer of the Week

PlayStation presents a sales campaign with a selection of great games at a good price.

We’re still dreaming of the long list of PS4 and PS5 games coming throughout 2022, but we can wait until each release to whittle down that huge pile of outstanding titles. Because while PlayStation now looks down on PC, it still gives console gamers good reasons to pick up the controller. And, on this occasion, it invites us to light up our platforms with two events: the Offer of the Week and the campaign Games for Less than €20.

Starting with the first, PlayStation offers us a tour of New York City with Peter Parker and Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY for PS4, which drops from its usual €49.99 to 19,99€. As you can already guess from the name of the event, this discount will end on the day 26 of January, but that does not prevent the sales from continuing in more than 500 games with a price less than the €20 already mentioned.

From 3DJuegos we want to save you the task of looking for the most interesting offers and, therefore, we leave you below a selection of titles to take into account during this period of discounts. Of course, do not forget that the Games for Less than €20 will no longer be available from February 2.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – DELUXE EDITION for PS4 for €19.54 (previously €84.99): Although the Assassin’s Creed franchise continues to grow, Odyssey remains one of the most memorable adventures. Play as Alexios or Kassandra and explore their open world set in Ancient Greece.

Dead by Daylight for PS4 and PS5 for €14.99 (previously €29.99): If you’re more interested in a terrifying genre, check out the Dead by Daylight offer. Whether as a ruthless killer or as a survivor with your friends, the title provides hours of fun and really tense moments.

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition for PS4 for €19.59 (before €69.99): Although the Call of Duty saga has continued forward with new deliveries, Black Ops III continues to have a good player base. In addition, this edition includes remastered classic Zombies maps from the original saga and other cosmetic additions.

Persona 5 for PS4 for €17.99 (previously €59.99): The Persona franchise has reached its zenith with the fifth installment, where the double life between a student and a member of the Phantom Thieves offers plenty of possibilities.

Dragon Ball FighterZ for PS4 for €9.79 (before €69.99): the fighting genre continues to rise, and this is demonstrated by several titles, including Dragon Ball FighterZ. With story mode, team battles and online battles, the essence of the popular Japanese franchise returns to the fray with exciting gameplay.

Diablo III: Eternal Collection for PS4 for €19.79 (previously for €59.99): there is not much to say about the Diablos, as their fame is more than well known among gamers. However, it should be noted that this edition is well loaded for fans of the saga, as it includes the original game, the Reaper of Souls expansion and the Awakening of the Necromancer pack.

Way Down for PS4 for €14.99 (previously €19.99): PlayStation offers also include games from its PlayStation Talents program, and this time it features a movie turned into a video game. Assault the vault of the Bank of Spain through espionage and action mechanics.

JUMP FORCE – Deluxe Edition for PS4 for €10.77 (previously €97.99): If you like a mix between popular manga and anime characters, and spectacular combat, JUMP FORCE is your game. Fight with the best known stars of this world of animation and experiment with all kinds of techniques.

Rainbow Six Siege – Deluxe Edition for PS4 and PS5 for €8.99 (previously €29.99): Recent titles may have drawn your attention to the Tom Clancy franchise. Although this is equivalent to exploring a good collection of games, from PlayStation they leave us this Rainbow Six Siege on sale to continue delving into the shooter.

The Crew 2 Special Edition for PS4 for €11.99 (was €59.99): Exploring the open worlds on foot is fine, but you can also enjoy a lot aboard a vehicle. Get on a car, motorcycle, boat or plane and explore all the nooks and crannies of its varied territory.

