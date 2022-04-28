Hundreds of games on sale for PS4 and PS5 on PS Store: a double promotion with outstanding discounts

PlayStation invites us to rummage through bargains with two events, Golden Week and Games for Less than €20.

It is up to us to pay attention to all the news published by PlayStation. And it is not for less, because the Japanese company is raising the public’s expectations for the launch of its new PS Plus and, in addition to this, it has already advanced the first games that confirm its presence in the service. Despite this, the Japanese company is aware that players are moved by the experiences lived in video games, and that is why it opens access to its titles with a good assortment of offers.

On this occasion, PlayStation delights us with a double promotion: Golden Week and the Games for Less than €20. The first event offers discounts on over 400 titles of Japanese origin for PS4 and PS5, while the second lives up to its name with sales that reduce the price of many titles to less than 20 euros. Keep in mind that, if you want to take advantage of a bargain, you have time until May 11.

You already know our habit of collecting some of the most interesting offers. On this occasion, we have been forced to make a potpourri with some of the most outstanding discounts of both promotions, although we always recommend take a look at the PS Store to discover other hidden gems.

Assassin’s Creed 4 Black Flag for PS4 for 8.99 euros (previously for 29.99 euros): the Ubisoft franchise is characterized by taking us to very different times, so we always have the option of returning to an old installment and enjoy its benefits. In this case, the life of the pirate is more accessible than ever with the offer of PlayStation.



Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition for PS5 for €19.99 (previously €39.99): The latest installment in this hack & slash franchise has proven to be a real bestseller, so it’s no surprise that it continues to capture the interest of the players. Especially if you do it through a 50% discount.



Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition for PS4 for 5.99 euros (before 29.99 euros): BioWare has once again won over users with an RPG full of details, possibilities and plot options. In addition, PlayStation brings us this experience with a Game of the Year edition that includes the Maw of Hakkon, The Descent and Intruder add-ons, which extend the hours of play.



Dragon Ball FighterZ for PS4 for 9.79 euros (before 69.99 euros): the fighting genre has always had a large number of fans, a figure that has multiplied thanks to the inclusion of manga-related franchises and the anime. Dragon Ball is one of them, and the experience it offers in FighterZ will attract the attention of any fan of the saga.



Deluxe Edition of Resident Evil Village for PS4 and PS5 for 39.99 euros (previously for 79.99 euros): we all laughed at the wave of Internet admiration for Lady Dimitrescu, but the reality is that Resident Evil Village has become a highly acclaimed installment in the franchise. On this occasion, we have the opportunity to take advantage of an offer that includes Resident Evil Re:Verse and a pack with weapons, accessories, special music and more.



Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition for PS4 for 9.49 euros (previously for 94.99 euros): Returning to the manganime genre, Naruto fans can enjoy a 90% discount on one of the most popular fighting titles. applauded from your franchise. Added to this, the experience is extended with a Deluxe edition that includes all the additional content of the season pass.



NieR: Replicant for PS4 for 29.99 euros (previously for 59.99 euros): After the success of NieR: Automata, Yoko Taro has recovered the first installment of NieR in a remastered version that improves its graphics and maintains its intricate story.



Scarlet Nexus Deluxe Edition for PS4 and PS5 for 33.59 euros (previously for 79.99 euros): Scarlet Nexus has been positioned as one of those surprises that keep us hooked to the screen until the end, and this feeling is maximized thanks to a Deluxe Edition that includes a digital soundtrack, a digital art book and more add-ons for the game.



Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for PS4 and PS5 for 9.99 euros (previously for 49.99 euros): if we talk about video games, the Star Wars franchise is on the rise, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is one of the reasons for which the iconic saga has increased its popularity in our sector. Now, with this 80% discount, we can discover one of the most emblematic space stories of recent years.



Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint for PS4 for 13.99 euros (previously for 69.99 euros): fans of the shooter will always have fun guaranteed with any game in the Tom Clancy franchise, and this installment follows this line with tactical combat and action packed scenes.

