Hundreds of games on sale for PS4 and PS5 on the PS Store, with 7 featured for less than 20 euros

More than 800 contents enjoy a discount with this promotion that ends at the end of August.
If you are a PS Plus member in the plan Essential, you can now download the 3 August games; if you have completed your subscription with the models Extra y Premium, you can also get the 12 titles of the month. And, if you want to expand your library even more with deliveries that are not included in the PlayStation service, we warn you that a new promotion with discounts on 800 contents from the PS Store.
We are talking about the ‘Games for less than 20 euros’, a frequent initiative in the PS4 and PS5 store that gives us the opportunity to get hold of several titles whose price does not exceed the figure mentioned. In this way, PlayStation users can now take advantage of a campaign that offers offers on hundreds of titles Until August 31day on which the promotion will end.
As usual in this house, we have searched the store until we found some of the offers that have most caught our attention. But, if you want to be aware of everything this campaign offers, do not hesitate to visit the PS Store to take a look at the discounts that are activated with the promotion.
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown for PS4 for 9.79 euros (before 69.99 euros): if you are one of those who enjoy high-flying experiences, this 86% discount on the latest installment of Ace Combat will attract your attention . After all, it offers a spectacular experience for all aviation enthusiasts.
- Alan Wake Remastered for PS4 and PS5 for 17.99 euros (previously for 29.99 euros): return to this acclaimed cinematic action thriller story with the remastered version, which harnesses the power of the new generation of consoles to offer more polished graphics . Also, this will allow you to prepare for Alan Wake 2, already in development.
- BioShock: The Collection for PS4 for 9.99 euros (before 49.99 euros): it is impossible for us not to recommend the BioShock trilogy, as it offers high doses of shooter action through a plot that leaves no one indifferent. On this occasion, PlayStation puts it on a tray with an 80% discount.
- Judgment for PS5 for 19.99 euros (previously for 39.99 euros): this story, which acts as a spin-off of the Yakuza saga, puts us in the shoes of the lawyer Takayuki Yagami, who has fallen from grace and seeks his redemption . In this way, we will have to make our way through a criminal network and make sure that we trust the right people.
- LA Noire for PS4 for 19.99 euros (previously for 39.99 euros): we continue with the mystery experiences through a work applauded by the public. The title invites us to solve crimes and conspiracies inspired by real events in Los Angeles in 1947, one of the most violent and corrupt times in the city’s history.
- Little Nightmares 1 and 2 Bundle for PS4 and PS5 for 19.99 euros (previously for 49.99 euros): a duo of deliveries that will fascinate all those players who like a good horror story. Because, through an experience focused on hiding and fleeing from beings we cannot fight against, we have a few hours to discover and survive in their gloomy world.
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition for PS4 and PS5 for 14.99 euros (previously for 59.99 euros): taking into account that its authors are already working on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, PlayStation gives us an excuse to discover the Cal Kestis story through an edition that includes cosmetics, a digital illustration book and a ‘making-of’ video.