Hundreds of games on sale for PS4 and PS5 on the PS Store, with 7 featured for less than 20 euros

More than 800 contents enjoy a discount with this promotion that ends at the end of August.

If you are a PS Plus member in the plan Essential, you can now download the 3 August games; if you have completed your subscription with the models Extra y Premium, you can also get the 12 titles of the month. And, if you want to expand your library even more with deliveries that are not included in the PlayStation service, we warn you that a new promotion with discounts on 800 contents from the PS Store.

We are talking about the ‘Games for less than 20 euros’, a frequent initiative in the PS4 and PS5 store that gives us the opportunity to get hold of several titles whose price does not exceed the figure mentioned. In this way, PlayStation users can now take advantage of a campaign that offers offers on hundreds of titles Until August 31day on which the promotion will end.

As usual in this house, we have searched the store until we found some of the offers that have most caught our attention. But, if you want to be aware of everything this campaign offers, do not hesitate to visit the PS Store to take a look at the discounts that are activated with the promotion.