Hundreds of PC Games on Sale in Steam’s Fall Sale – These 20 We Recommend

During the next few days you will be able to buy PC games with great discounts.

With Black Friday involved, these days there are so many offers to choose from that sometimes it’s hard not to feel overwhelmed. It’s a bargain? Worth? Will I wait for later? These are the typical questions that we all ask ourselves these days of discounts here and there, and like every year, Steam has joined the party with its traditional Fall sales, which are accompanied by nominations for the Steam Awards.

Offers are available from November 24 to December 1Players can vote in various categories to choose the game of the year, but also the best graphics, soundtrack, or funniest awards such as the game that gives you the worst. These prizes aside, the new Steam Sale will be available from November 24 to December 1 with hundreds of video games on sale, including new releases and PC classics.

As there are so many to choose from, at 3DJuegos we have made our own selection of offers that are worth considering. Although as always, we invite you to explore the game catalog for yourselves to discover the ultimate bargain.

Featured Steam Sale Offers

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut for 19.99 euros (before 39.99 euros): one of the best RPGs in recent years cuts its price in half in the Steam autumn offers, so this is the perfect opportunity to May all those who have not yet discovered this great investigative and role-playing video game delve into its incredible dystopian world. If you do, you will enjoy one of the best-written stories in the video game.

Outriders for 19.79 euros (previously 59.99 euros): The People Can Fly team signs this frenetic action game that you can enjoy alone, although you get the most out of it when you get together with friends and experience their powerful cooperative. With different character classes to choose from, his gunfights, unique abilities, and brutal boss fights make him a very tempting choice. More at this price.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon for 39.99 euros (before 59.99 euros): the Yakuza series takes the leap into the world of turn-based RPGs with this fun video game that became one of the most outstanding releases of 2020. Play as Ichiban Kasuga in this wacky RPG adventure that keeps the Yakuza essence intact, but puts a twist on it with turn-based combat and a classic JRPG class system like Dragon Quest.

Stellaris for 9.99 euros (before 39.99 euros): for this price it is almost an obligation to give one of the best space-setting strategy video games released in recent years, a title loaded with possibility to explore a galaxy full of wonders where we can expand our empire.

Red Dead Redemption 2 for 29.99 euros (before 59.99 euros): if you have not yet tried Rockstar’s latest work, you have few excuses not to get lost in the incredible Wild West that Red Dead Redemption 2 recreates. best sandboxes in history due to its world design, the characters that populate it, the missions it faces and above all, the story it tells.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is one of the featured offerings.

Batman: Arkham Collection for 11.99 euros (before 59.99 euros). In a few months it should arrive at Gotham Knights stores, but if you don’t want to wait so long to visit Gotham, watch out for this offer: the complete Arkham trilogy signed by Rockstead – Arkham Origins signed by WB Games Montreal – is at a minimum price for your shop these days.

Monkey Island Collection for 7.26 euros (before 27.76 euros): ration of classic adventures to have a laugh with the good Guybrush Threepwood and the rest of the pirates of Isla Mêlée. This collection brings with it the remasters of the first two video games in the LucasArts series, as well as The Curse of Monkey Island and Escape from Monkey Island.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for 14.79 euros (before 39.99 euros): Star Wars and video game fans wanted new stories to live in the middle and that’s how it was. With Jedi: Fallen Order, your buyers have the opportunity to meet a survivor of Order 66 as he flees the Empire and hones his skills. Available at a great price.

Titanfall 2 for 8.99 euros (before 29.99 euros): for many one of the best modern shooters. It did not have the success in its day that its quality deserved, but now with this almost bargain price, fans of the genre may have to give it a try. Maybe once you discover its contents it will take a while to leave their servers.

Control: Ultimate Edition for 11.99 euros (before 39.99 euros): with more than 80 prizes behind it, there are guarantees that Control will not leave you indifferent. With its launch a couple of years ago, Remedy returned to its high quality standards with an action and adventure title that in its Ultimate Edition has all its downloadable content.

Planet Zoo for 13.49 euros (before 44.99 euros): if you like management video games, Planet Zoo cannot be missing from your collection. This fantastic Frontier video game puts us in front of a zoo that really feels alive thanks to the magnificent work carried out when it comes to recreating its animals. Manage your resources well and build the best habitats to create a dream scenery that will make you rich!

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI for € 8.99 (previously € 59.99): the latest installment in this veteran turn-based strategy series. Although this is the base game without its two major content expansions, here you will find dozens of hours of entertainment that do justice to the motto “one more turn and I’m done.” Build your own empire and reach for the stars in this fantastic Firaxis game.

Darkest Dungeon for 3.44 euros (before 22.99 euros): at the gates of the premiere of its sequel, if you like challenging games with a roguelike essence, Darkest Dungeon is one of the best options. With a setting and story reminiscent of Lovecraft, this brutal role-playing video game proposes us to explore grim scenarios in which death lurks everywhere. If it is not a monster, your madness may lead you to perdition, ready to face the challenge?

Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 for 7.99 euros (before 49.99 euros): from Bandai Namco is not satisfied with having already sold more than eight million copies of Xenoverse 2 and they put this fighting video game on offer together with Steam, launched ago five years. A new opportunity to decide to join Goku, Trunks, Gohan, Vegeta and a long etcetera that is still expanding today.

BioShock: The Collection for 11.99 euros (previously 59.99 euros): Rapture and Columbia have been engraved in the memory of hundreds of thousands of players through three action and shooter video games with powerful narratives and beautiful but disturbing scenarios. Soon there will be a new installment, so it is a good time to discover the series.

The Outer Worlds for 19.79 euros (before 59.99 euros): the latest role-playing adventure developed by Obsidian, the authors of Pillars of Eternity or Fallout New Vegas, among other great RPGs. In this space role-playing adventure we are free to explore various worlds where we can act using brute force, or stealth and diplomacy. You decide in this good RPG that he is already preparing a sequel.

Arkane 20TH Anniversary Bundle for 22.33 euros (before 119.94 euros): this collection is ideal for all those who want to get hold of all the Arkane games, with the exception of Deathloop. With this pack you will get Dishonored 1 and 2 along with their DLC, in addition to the fantastic Prey or the remembered Arx Fatalis and Dark Messiah of Might & Magic. If you are missing only some of these titles, you can buy them individually as they are also on sale separately.

The Crew 2 for 9.99 euros (before 49.99 euros): open world driving video games are passionate about not a few players, and this one from Ubisoft is a good example of this, also offering players the opportunity to travel across the United States by land, sea and air thanks to a wide variety of cars, motorcycles, boats and light aircraft.

Wasteland 3 for 11.21 euros (before 33.99 euros): the precursor of the Fallout saga. If you do not know the Wasteland universe, its latest video game is perfect to discover one of the most important western role-playing sagas. With its post-apocalyptic theme, in this inXile game you will have to survive a cold and radioactive Colorado populated by mutants, cannibals and other psychopaths. In this game with turn-based combat, freedom is complete.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice for 7.99 euros (before 29.99 euros): for its fourth anniversary Ninja Theory released a few days ago an update to enjoy the action and adventure video game with all kinds of graphic improvements, a whole set of reasons to Check out these Black Friday sales on Steam and enjoy an acclaimed production.

All Autumn Sale offers on Steam

