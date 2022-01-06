Hundreds of PS4 and PS5 games on sale: more discounts during the January Sale on PS Store

Sony revitalizes its event with a new batch of discounts on great games like Demon’s Souls or Scarlet Nexus.

The arrival of January brings with it several novelties in the world of PlayStation. On the one hand, we can already enjoy the new games included in PS Plus, as well as the titles that come to PS Now. And added to this, Sony has celebrated the new year with the beginning of its January Sale, but refuses to end the party and, to extend the entertainment of all players, has included new offers at your event.

Although we already mentioned some of the most interesting discounts at the beginning of this festival, PlayStation has given us a new reason to search for bargains in its catalog. This new selection of games for PS4 and PS5 with reduced price it will last until the day January 19, but it should be remembered that some of the offers that belong to the first batch of the January Sales will end next friday 7.

As always, we save you the trouble of fiddling between PS4 and PS5 titles with a selection of the most succulent offers we’ve found.

Demon’s Souls for PS5 for € 49.59 (previously € 79.99): If you love the works of Miyazaki, you can see the benefits of PS5 with one of his most acclaimed adventures. This remake takes us back to the land of Boletaria with all that this experience entails: dark medieval fantasy and many deaths.

Hitman 3 for PS4 and PS5 for € 27.99 (previously € 69.99): once again embody Agent 47 through dozens of murders in Dubai, Berlin, Mendoza and more cities. The closing of a trilogy where there is no shortage of important contracts, tense situations and, of course, deaths everywhere.

Red Dead Redemption 2: Definitive Edition for PS4 € 29.99 (was € 99.99): Rockstar’s acclaimed adventure is back with a juicy discount. This Definitive Edition has a multitude of extra elements such as exclusive missions, power-ups and outfits for its Story Mode.

Scarlet Nexus Deluxe Edition for PS4 and PS5 for € 39.99 (previously € 79.99): The action and role of Scarlet Nexus has captivated a good handful of fans of the genre, something that is further expanded with a Deluxe Edition which includes the soundtrack and digital art book, an exclusive bundle and a set of special outfits, among other extras.

Returnal for PS5 for € 59.99 (previously € 79.99): Housemarque’s adventure has given a good boost to the purchase of PS5 consoles, as its roguelike proposal in a space and hostile environment has made it a challenging video game even for the most skilled players.

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PS4 for € 9.99 (previously € 19.99): If you are interested in Aloy’s adventures and have been caught by the Forbidden West trailers, you can enter this universe with the Horizon Zero Dawn discount . An opportunity that includes additional packs and The Frozen Wilds expansion.

DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition for PS4 and PS5 for € 24.99 (was € 99.99): The infernal shooter returns to PlayStation with an incredible discount, as this edition includes the hectic base game along with the full expansion of The Ancient Gods . The brutal return of the Slayer.

Sackboy A big adventure for PS4 and PS5 for € 39.89 (previously € 69.99): Sackboy has won the hearts of PlayStation users, and that is why we cannot stop recommending this PS4 adventure and PS5. Save the Artisan World from the clutches of the villain Vex through platforms, challenges, enemies and surprises.

Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition for PS4 and PS5 for € 65.99 (was € 109.99): Can you survive the zombie threat? The Turtle Rock team returns to the fray with an experience where shots ensure our survival. In addition, the Ultimate Edition has an annual pass full of content, a pack of skins and additional digital elements.

A Way Out on PS4 for € 8.99 (previously € 29.99): While Josef Fares has won the GOTY of 2021 with It Takes Two, his previous convict adventure follows in the same vein. A cooperative experience in which two prisoners must flee from prison and take revenge on the person who destroyed their lives.

