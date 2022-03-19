Hundreds of PS5 and PS4 games on sale in the PlayStation Store: we leave you 8 recommendations

Great recent releases are put on sale in the Mega March promotion of the Sony store.

New offers arrive at the PlayStation store. The Japanese company invites us to take a look at the Mega March promotion, with discounts on a wide variety of video games and accessories, including major market launches in recent years such as FIFA 22, Back 4 Blood or Deathloop, among others.

Specifically, there are 234 video games affected by this initiative, which will be in force until Wednesday, March 30, in the PlayStation Store. Now, what to buy? There is a lot to choose from in these new sales campaign in the trade, but from 3DJuegos we have seen fit to make a quick selection of recommendations. If you have other suggestions, feel free to share them in the comments.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at 27.99 euros (before 69.99 euros). A huge expansion has just been released, but before you get to that point, it’s a good idea to start from the beginning, discovering Eivor’s history in a story set in Viking times.

Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition at 14.99 euros (before 49.99 euros). The Caped Crusader is back in theaters, and with them the desire to fly around Gotham, and what better proposal than Batman: Arkham Knight to do it? Batmobile included.

Deathloop at 34.99 euros (before 69.99 euros). The work of Arkane Studios has always been enthusiastically received in 3DJuegos, and this latest adventure is no less. But you better try it yourself taking advantage now that it is half price in the PS Store.

FIFA 22 at 27.99 euros for PS5 (before 79.99 euros). Football begins its final stretch of the course in Europe, a good time to turn on the console and start changing the fate of the season, or play a few games with friends on weekend afternoons and nights.

It Takes Two at 15.99 euros (before 39.99 euros). Or what is the same, the 2021 GOTY at half price. If you are interested in an adventure to play together, there is no more essential today than this, the latest adventure by Josef Fares.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy at 34.99 euros (before 69.99 euros). After the bittersweet taste left by Marvel’s Avengers, Square Enix has hit the nail on the head with this adventure starring the Guardians of the Galaxy that can be yours at half price.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at 9.99 euros (before 49.99 euros). The passion for Star Wars could not be at a better time. The series for Disney + have triggered the hype among fans again, and in games there is a hopeful future of which Fallen Order is a part.

Star Wars: Squadrons for 9.99 euros (before 39.99 euros). Yes, another Star Wars, but at this price it is worth not forgetting. It is a space combat proposal where you take control of the fighters of the New Republic and the Empire.

