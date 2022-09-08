Hundreds of Thousands of People Watched an “Apple” Live on YouTube That Was Actually a Cryptocurrency Scam

Apple has finally presented its new iPhone 14 and 14 Pro, along with a whole new series of Apple Watch and its new AirPods Pro. The most important day for the company has brought together millions of people to learn about upcoming Apple devices. However, taking advantage of all the expectation, another channel on YouTube cheated hundreds of thousands of users through a cryptocurrency scam.

With the intention of amassing users towards this scam, a live broadcast featured an old Tim Cook interview with Apple watermarks, posing as a company event. The stream linked to a dodgy cryptocurrency website, leading many people to believe that Apple was giving a talk about the crypto world.

A scam that monopolized tens of thousands of users

As they mention from The Verge, the broadcast was being done from YouTube, and it contained a multitude of keywords related to Apple. Through the title ‘Apple Event Live. Ceo of Apple Tim Cook: Apple & Metaverse in 2022‘, the channel cheated tens of thousands of users on the platform. As confirmed by the media, the broadcast had a peak of more than 70,000 viewers.



A screenshot of the live on YouTube. Image: The Verge

As is logical, the link to which the live had absolutely nothing to do with Apple, and the video that appeared in the live was an interview that CNN did with Tim Cook in 2018. In the video you could see all kinds of of logos to ‘give credibility’ to the matter, both Bitcoin, Ethereum, Apple, CNN and others, with the text of ‘URGENT NEWS’ highlighted as if that were not enough.

Although from YouTube they have not yet ruled on the matter, they do they removed the stream and all references to it soon after. As expected, the video was removed due to a violation of the platform’s terms of service.

The really serious thing about the situation is that YouTube recommended the video in the feed itself of the platform if you had been going from one video to another related to the presentation of Apple.

This broadcast was not the only one. And it is that as they assure from The Verge, there was also a direct from a channel affirming that it was ‘Apple Inc’ in which an interview between Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey about Bitcoin was seen. As pointed from the middle, the direct reached more than 10,000 simultaneous viewers, and also linked to a dodgy cryptocurrency page. This video was also removed shortly after.

That these types of videos have such a reach is a serious problem for the platform. Unfortunately, the hype around cryptocurrencies has also spawned a huge wave of scams, so before you do anything, the best thing you can do is to check the reliability of the website you want to make a related move on.