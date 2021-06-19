Hungama 2 Hindi Film (2021): Forged, Trailer, Songs, Free up Date

Director Priyadarshan says, “Hungama 2 will pass on flooring on January 6. For this function, I sought after an actor who has dominated the movie business as the nature is integral. Shilpa performs a glamorous and essentially the most hilarious personality within the film. She is paired reverse Paresh Rawal. We’ve got titled the movie Hungama 2 as it has humorous eventualities bobbing up from confusion and misunderstandings, and thus, has the spirit of Hungama.” The film scheduled to direct OTT free up. Watch Hungama 2 Film on Disney+ Hotstar
|Director
|Priyadarshan
|Manufacturer
|Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, Chetan R Jain, Armaan Ventures
|Screenplay
|Yunus Sajawal
|Style
|Circle of relatives Drama
|Tale
|Priyadarshan
|Starring
|Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Pranitha Subash, Meezaan Jafferi
|Tune
|Anu Malik
|Cinematographer
|NK Ekambaram
|Editor
|But to be Up to date
|Manufacturing Corporate
|Venus Productions
|Free up date
|July 2021
|Language
|Hindi
Hungama 2 First Glance Poster
Hungama 2 Film Forged
- Saif Ali Khan
- Tabu
- Alaia Furniturewala
- Kubbra Sait
- Chunkey Pandey
- Rameet Sandhu
Hungama 2 Film Teaser & Trailer
Hungama 2 Hindi Film Songs
