Hungary: an accident silenced the stadium, but a footballer became a hero thanks to the background of the Eriksen case

Scare in a Conference League game



Spectators who turned out to watch the Conference League second qualifying round first leg match between Fehervar FC and the Piece They witnessed a hair-raising accident that fortunately did not end in tragedy.

The hearts of those present at the MOL Arena Sóstó de Hungary were paralyzed for a few moments after seeing the clash between the right side Early Kirtimov and the german Marcel Heister 33 minutes into the first half and with a tie at one on the scoreboard.

In that leap, andhe Azerbaijani footballer got the worst of it. After automatically falling onto the grass and rolling over it a couple of times, he began to convulse and a colleague lunged at him without thinking to save his life.

The cameras of the official transmission captured the moment in which the captain of the visiting team, Asif Mammadovthrew himself on his partner while convulsing, and waiting for medical personnel to arrive at the scene.

An episode that aroused fear in the room and that reminded more than one of the situation that occurred during the European Championship with Christian Eriksen. Although the player collapsed on the field due to heart problems, it was also there that one of his teammates (Simon Kjær) became a hero.

After receiving medical assistance, Qirtimov left the pitch on a stretcher. and was sent directly to the hospital for medical tests. Finally, the tests confirmed that the 31-year-old player was out of danger.

Given the concern of the fans, the Azerbaijan Premier League club spoke on social networks hours later to bring peace of mind: “Ilkin Qirtimov, who was injured in yesterday’s match with Fehervar, he is in good condition and is returning home with the team.”

The match ended with a 4-1 victory for the home team. The Fehervar turned the result and won with a double from Kenan Kodro, one from Adrian Rus and another from Budu Zivzivadze, while for the visitor he had opened the scoring after 16 minutes through Raphael Schorr. The return duel will be next July 28

