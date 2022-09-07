Hunger and misery revive the crisis of the rafters in Cuba: the drama of those who flee the dictatorship towards an uncertain destiny

Some 30 people tried to set sail last August 29 in three rustic boats from the humble town of El Cepem, near Havana, Cuba, where rafters launch themselves into the sea seeking to reach the coast of Florida, in the United States, in the midst of the migratory exodus that the island is experiencing

The attempt ended in a protest by residents who clashed with the police, trying to prevent them from removing the rafts, according to what they told AFP half a dozen inhabitants who were witnesses.

“Whoever wants to go, let him go, we are experiencing tremendous hunger, tremendous need”, a 49-year-old neighbor, who preferred not to reveal her name, complained to the news agency.

Although emigrating by raft is illegal, it is “happening throughout Cuba,” says the woman looking out to sea. “This is what they call Terminal Three”, she ironically alludes to the international station of the Jose Marti airport from Havana.

The dispute in broad daylight broke out when police confronted residents who requested the presence of an authority to allow the rafters to leave.

It resulted in at least four detainees, people injured by beatings and the confiscation of wooden boats, said a 32-year-old housewife whose husband was arrested and released that night, she said.

So far, there has been no official response on this incident.

According to the United States Customs and Border Protection Service (CBP), a record of almost 179,000 Cubans irregularly entered North American territory between October and July, the majority by land.

In Isabela de Saguaanother town visited by rafters in the central province of Clear Villa, A boat with six people disappeared at sea on August 28, mobilizing border guard boats, a drone and military helicopters in search of it.

This is one more case of rafts with an uncertain destination. Since October, at least 61 people have died trying to cross the Straits of Florida, according to a report on August 12 by the US Coast Guard.

In the summer of 1994, more than 35,000 Cubans left for Miami in what became known as the “rafter crisis”, the largest maritime emigration of the island. But ever since Havana restored relations with Washington in 2015 not so many people had left.

The trigger for the new wave of emigrants was the elimination in November of the visa for Cubans traveling to Nicaragua.

Flying to that Central American country and making the continental journey to the US border is a journey that can cost more than $12,000a luxury that few Cubans can afford.

According to him US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) a record of almost 179,000 Cubans entered American territory irregularly between October and July, mostly by land.

Another 5,000 were intercepted at sea between October and August by the Coast Guardhalf during the summer, when weather conditions favor navigation in this area.

The Cuban government claims non-compliance with 20,000 annual visas of emigration provided for in agreements with the United States, whose consulate reopened in Havana only in May after being closed for four years.

Cuba faces its worst economic crisis in three decades, with shortages of food, medicine, fuel and daily blackouts, as a result of the US embargo and the effects of the pandemic

All this has lit up the atmosphere. Demonstrations in provincial towns are becoming more and more frequent, something unthinkable before the historic protests of July 11, 2021.

the people of El Cepemsettled irregularly for 20 years, says she is irritated by the harsh conditions in which she lives and the lack of attention from the authorities.

“Since they came to see the issue of the boats, they could have come to see what is needed, what is needed,” said one of the witnesses angrily.

(With information from AFP)

