Hunger Games Prequel Reveals President Snow Is Related To Another Important Character

The Hunger Games trilogy creator Suzanne Collins is gearing as much as launch a prequel ebook referred to as The Ballad of Songbird and Snakes in only a few days that’s already set to develop into a movie too. Forward of the ebook centering on an 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow hitting bookshelves, she has provided a significant household connection regarding the Panem chief: his cousin is Tigris.
Now it’s been some time since most of us brushed up on the Hunger Games. Tigris is a personality from the third novel Mockingjay, who made an look in 2015’s Mockingjay – Half 2. Katniss, Gale, Peeta and the gang come throughout her when they’re searching for cowl within the Capitol. She is a as soon as well-renowned stylist who was regarded as fired from her job below President Snow for being too surgically altered to seem within the Hunger Games. Examine her out under:
No, that’s not a solid member from Cats. In Mockingjay, Tigris is a shopkeeper within the Capitol who helps the protagonists by lending them garments to mix into the highly-affluent sector of Panem. Her lineage to President Snow was revealed on the official Twitter account for The Hunger Games when it launched a studying of the primary chapter of The Ballad of Songbird and Snakes learn by Suzanne Collins.
The primary chapter follows a younger President Snow as he prepares for the reaping ceremony again when he was a teen, and Tigris is known as as his cousin who helps him out along with his style decisions beforehand. Snow lived within the Capitol again within the day, however his household was not wealthy, so Tigris apparently helped him along with his clothes.
Followers are actually shocked in regards to the early Hunger Games prequel reveal. One fan took to Mockingjay to reference an particularly telling quote from the third ebook between Katniss and Tigris that now holds a totally completely different that means. Test it out under (by way of @anirielluna):
‘Did Snow ban you from the Games?’ I ask. She simply stares again at me. Someplace her tiger tail flicks with displeasure. ‘As a result of I will kill him, .’ Her mouth spreads into what I take for a smile.
Whoa! Appears like there’s going to be some main drama between the cousins within the Hunger Games prequel followers of the franchise can stay up for within the ebook and upcoming film. Lionsgate is adapting the prequel, with Francis Lawrence, director of Catching Hearth and Mockingjay 1 & 2, helming, and Michael Arndt and Nina Jacobson penning the script.
The choice for the Hunger Games franchise to go backwards in time to trace a villain’s previous is already one the likes of Star Wars has executed, and this lineage ties it additional to the choices made in with the prequels in a galaxy far, far-off. However the addition of Tigris is a extremely fascinating one for the franchise to sort out.
