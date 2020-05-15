Hunger Games Prequel Reveals President Snow Is Related To Another Important Character

Now it’s been some time since most of us brushed up on the Hunger Games. Tigris is a personality from the third novel Mockingjay, who made an look in 2015’s Mockingjay – Half 2. Katniss, Gale, Peeta and the gang come throughout her when they’re searching for cowl within the Capitol. She is a as soon as well-renowned stylist who was regarded as fired from her job below President Snow for being too surgically altered to seem within the Hunger Games. Examine her out under: