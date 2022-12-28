“Hunger, misery and suffering”: the experience of a Cuban opponent in a prison of the Miguel Diaz-Canel regime

The Cuban opponent José Díaz Silva denounced the Miguel Diaz-Canel regime for the abuses and torture on the island. (TWITTER)

The Cuban opponent José Díaz Silvathat was deprived of freedom the last ten months in Combinado del Este jailfrom Havana, and arrived in Miami last Saturday with a humanitarian visastated this Tuesday that “That regime has already crossed the limits of abuse and torture” and that he does not expect anything good for 2023 in terms of human rights on the island.

“I left more than 60 political prisoners in the Combinado,” said Díaz Silva, 62, leader of the Opposition Movement for a New Republic (MONR), founded in 2002 and currently with about 48 members in prisonas detailed.

Díaz Silva arrived last Saturday in Miami on a flight from American Airlines with his wife, Lourdes Esquivelmember of the opposition women’s organization ladies in white.

As he narrated, he spent the last ten months in a cell three meters wide by five meters long in the Combinado del Este, the Cuban jail for common prisoners located to the east of the capital.

“I am 62 years old, we have nothing to boast about, not even a nice park. The main offender is the police, supported by judges and courts. Hunger, misery and suffering is what there is in Cuba right now”, he pointed out, and asked “the international community” to intercede for the situation of political prisoners, some of them mothers of minors.

Díaz Silva assured that the Cuban regime He imprisoned him in order to force him to leave the country.

“It is what they are doing. They have us there as a means of exchange. I hope that USA don’t lend yourself to that deception,” he said from Fort Myers, on the west coast of Florida.

“I am 62 years old, I was going to die there, but they forced me to leave the country, to a man who did not commit crimes. Those judges and prosecutors have to be condemned by the international community”, denounced the opponent, to whom the Prosecutor’s Office had asked 14 years in jail.

The opponent explained that the intention of the dictatorship of Miguel Diaz-Canel was to get him out via Nicaragua or Europe, but he refused, until the US granted him a humanitarian visa to join his children in the on from Florida.

“I resisted avoiding confrontation, what they were looking for was for me to have a problem with an officer to accuse me of contempt. If I didn’t die in prison, they were going to kill me. They told me so themselves,” he said.

Díaz Silva stressed that he does not have any hope for next year.

The opponent explained that the intention of the Miguel Diaz-Canel dictatorship was to get him out via Nicaragua or Europe, but he refused, until the US granted him a humanitarian visa to join his children in South Florida. (TWITTER)

“There is no hope, none. In 2004 I was imprisoned with my two children and I had hope and look, we are at the end of 2022 and nothing. A tyrant left but there is another“, said.

Díaz Silva asked the international community to intercede for the situation of political prisoners and cites the case of Lisandra Góngoramother of five children, who is in the prison of the guatao.

“That is criminal. That must be condemned. Having a woman imprisoned like that is criminal. But I am happy to be able to denounce. We are doing a work with each complaint, for the families of the prisoners and for the prisoners themselves, ”he added.

