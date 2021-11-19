Hunt: Showdown Upgrades to 60 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series and Will Receive Live-Action Series

The Crytek title has received a new console patch that removes the frame-per-second limitation.

Hunt: Showdown It has been gaining followers over the months, and it has gone from being a niche game on PC to a well-known title that has made the leap to other platforms. From Crytek they keep improving it, with events and maps, but also with performance updates.

Through a post on Reddit, the developers have detailed the patch 1.7, which affects the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. With it, 30 FPS limitation removed, so these versions will hit 60 frames per second. In addition, improvements will be added in terms of connection and loads.

The live action series will air on a new platform: BingeHowever, an ad that has caught our attention is that of the Hunt’s live action series, which has been revealed on the official blog. It will be broadcast on the Binge platform, a new streaming service that will arrive sometime in 2022.

As a member of a group of bounty hunters, in Hunt: Showdown we must free the swamps of Louisiana from a series of wild monsters while also worrying about not being eliminated by another player in search of our loot in an experience full of tension. , risk and profit for the bravest of the game.

The Crytek title is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S. In our review of Hunt: Showdown, we said that it is a fresh and interesting idea, with a great immersive component and boss battles whose atmosphere is very well done.

