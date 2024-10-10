Hunter Biden’s 2024 Wealth: $290 Million Net Worth and Ukraine Connections

Robert Hunter Biden, born on February 4, 1970, is an American attorney and businessman who has led a life marked by both professional accomplishments and personal struggles.

As the second son of U.S. President Joe Biden, Hunter has found himself in the public eye, particularly in recent years, as his business dealings and personal challenges have been scrutinized.

This biography aims to provide an overview of Hunter Biden’s life, career, and the controversies surrounding him.

Who is Hunter Biden?

Hunter Biden is an attorney and businessman and the son of Joe Biden, the 46th President of the United States. Born in Wilmington, Delaware, Hunter’s early life was marked by tragedy. In 1972, he lost his mother and younger sister in a car accident.

This event profoundly impacted his life and shaped his relationship with his father and older brother, Beau.

Throughout his career, Hunter has worn many hats – from lawyer to lobbyist, investor to board member of various companies.

His professional life has been diverse but has also been the subject of intense scrutiny and controversy, particularly regarding his business dealings in Ukraine and China.

Detail Information Full Name Robert Hunter Biden Date of Birth February 4, 1970 Age 54 years (as of 2024) Place of Birth Wilmington, Delaware Height Approximately 6 feet Marital Status Married to Melissa Cohen (2019–present) Previous Marriages Kathleen Buhle (1993–2017), Hallie Biden (2017–2019) Children Naomi, Finnegan, Maisy (with Kathleen), Beau (with Melissa), daughter (2018) with Lunden Alexis Roberts

Personal Life and Relationships

Hunter Biden’s personal life has been tumultuous and has often made headlines. He married Kathleen Buhle in 1993, and they had three daughters together: Naomi, Finnegan, and Maisy. However, their marriage ended in divorce in 2017 after 24 years.

Following his divorce, Hunter began a relationship with Hallie Biden, the widow of his late brother Beau. This relationship, which ended in 2019, attracted significant media attention.

Hunter married South African filmmaker Melissa Cohen in the same year after a whirlwind romance. They welcomed a son named Beau, after Hunter’s late brother, in 2020.

Hunter also has a daughter born in 2018 to Lunden Alexis Roberts, with whom he was initially involved in a paternity suit.

After initially denying paternity, a DNA test confirmed he was the father, and a settlement was reached in 2020.

Professional Career and Business Dealings

Hunter Biden’s professional career has been diverse and sometimes controversial. After graduating from Yale Law School in 1996, he briefly worked as a Jesuit volunteer before joining MBNA America Bank as a consultant. He later served in the U.S. Department of Commerce during the Clinton administration.

In 2001, Biden co-founded the lobbying firm Oldaker, Biden & Belair. He also served on the board of Amtrak from 2006 to 2009.

However, his most scrutinized business dealings involve his work with foreign companies.

From 2013 to 2020, Biden served on the board of BHR Partners, a Chinese private equity firm. He held a 10% stake in the company, which he eventually divested in 2021.

His involvement with BHR Partners has been a subject of controversy and political debate.

Perhaps most notably, Biden served on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company, from 2014 to 2019.

This position has been central to numerous political controversies and investigations, including playing a role in the first impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

Age, Physique, and Net Worth

Hunter Biden was born in 1970 and is 54 years old as of 2024. While specific details about his physique are not widely reported, he stands approximately 6 feet tall.

Hunter Biden’s net worth has been a subject of much speculation and controversy. While exact figures are difficult to verify, various reports have estimated his net worth anywhere from a few million to tens of millions.

His income has come from various sources, including his legal career, business investments, and board positions.

It’s important to note that Hunter Biden’s finances have been under federal investigation since 2018, primarily focusing on his tax affairs and foreign business dealings. This ongoing investigation has made it challenging to assess his net worth accurately.

Category Details Estimated Net Worth Approximately $290 million (2024) Primary Income Sources Legal career, business investments, board positions Ongoing Investigations Under federal investigation since 2018, focusing on tax affairs and foreign business dealings

Company Details and Investments

Hunter Biden has been involved with numerous companies and investment ventures throughout his career. Some of the notable ones include:

Rosemont Seneca Partners: An investment firm he co-founded in 2009. Eudora Global: A venture capital firm he co-founded. BHR Partners: A Chinese private equity firm where he held a board position and a 10% stake. Burisma Holdings: A Ukrainian natural gas company where he served on the board from 2014 to 2019.

Hunter has also been involved in various real estate investments, though specific details of these investments are not widely publicized.

Investments and Funding

Hunter Biden’s investment activities have been primarily through his various business ventures and board positions. However, specific details about his personal investment portfolio are not publicly available.

In recent years, investigations and controversies have been ongoing surrounding payments received by Hunter Biden from foreign sources, particularly related to his work with Burisma and Chinese business entities.

These payments and potential investments have been the subject of political debate and ongoing investigations.

Contact Details and Social Network Handles

As a private citizen who has been at the center of numerous controversies, Hunter Biden maintains a low public profile.

He has no verified public social media accounts, and his contact details are not publicly available.

For official statements or information, inquiries are typically directed through his legal representatives or spokespersons.

Conclusion

Hunter Biden’s life story is of privilege and struggle, marked by personal tragedies, professional achievements, and ongoing controversies.

As the son of a prominent political figure, his business dealings and personal life have been subject to intense scrutiny and have often been at the center of political debates.

While Hunter has acknowledged making mistakes, particularly regarding his struggles with substance abuse, he has also defended his professional record.

The ongoing investigations into his business dealings and tax affairs keep him in the public eye.

As with many public figures, the whole story of Hunter Biden’s life and career is complex and multifaceted.

While this biography provides an overview, it’s important to note that many aspects of his life and business dealings remain subject to ongoing investigation and debate.