Hunter Schafer Stars in Trailer for Second ‘Euphoria’ Special Episode

The second “Euphoria” particular episode, “F*ck Anybody Who’s Not A Sea Blob,” which facilities on Hunter Schafer’s Jules, is scheduled to stream early on HBO Max.

The particular episode might be out there beginning Friday, Jan. 22 on the streaming service, however it’s nonetheless set to make its linear debut Sunday, Jan. 24 on HBO. Together with this announcement, HBO launched a trailer for the brand new episode, which you’ll watch above.

The episode follows Jules by means of her Christmas vacation after the occasions happening in Season 1. Within the first season finale, Jules impulsively left city alone on a practice after her plan to run away with Rue (Zendaya) fell aside. This new episode, co-written by Schafer and creator/director Sam Levinson, will take care of the result of this resolution for Jules, because the earlier particular did for that for Rue.

Produced underneath COVID-19 manufacturing pointers, the episode is more likely to forego among the extra eccentric, crowded celebration scenes typical of the present’s first season. As a substitute, the trailer takes a extra reflective tone for Jules, who, with a while and distance, is now her relationship with Rue in a brand new gentle.

“Rue is the primary lady who didn’t simply have a look at me. She really noticed me — the me that’s beneath the million layers that’s not me,” she says in the trailer.

When she is requested why she ran away, the trailer cuts between plenty of pictures of Jules and Rue, in addition to moments in Jules’ earlier childhood together with her household. Though she doesn’t give the reply in the quick clip, the precise episode could provide extra readability and closure.

Schafer, other than starring in and co-writing, additionally co-executive produced this episode. Zendaya, Levinson, Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Future the Prince, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady and Gary Lennon govt produce the collection, with Will Greenfield serving as a co-executive producer.

“Euphoria” relies on the Israeli collection created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, and is made in partnership with A24.