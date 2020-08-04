‘Hunters’ Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon

“Hunters” has been renewed for a second season at Amazon, Selection has realized.

The collection was created by David Weil, who additionally serves as government producer and co-showrunner together with Nikki Toscano. Jordan Peele additionally government produces together with Win Rosenfeld below their Monkeypaw Productions banner. Alfonso Gomez-Rejon directed the pilot and can be an government producer. Nelson McCormick government produces together with Sonar Leisure’s David Ellender. Amazon Studios produces together with Monkeypaw and Sonar.

“Hunters” follows a various band of Nazi hunters residing in 1977 New York Metropolis. The Hunters, as they’re recognized, have found that a whole bunch of high-ranking Nazi officers reside amongst us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the USA. The primary season debuted on Feb. 21.

“With ‘Hunters,’ David Weil’s daring imaginative and prescient and fearless creativeness powered an exciting, twisty, action-packed first season that engaged Prime Video prospects world wide,” mentioned Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, “We’re thrilled that David, Jordan and the ‘Hunters’ might be again with us for extra.”

The primary season starred Al Pacino, Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker, and Lena Olin.

“I’m past grateful to Jen and the Amazon household for their continued extraordinary assist of Hunters,” mentioned Weil. “Alongside our magnificent solid, unbelievable crew, and good writers and producers, I’m extra keen than ever to share the following chapter of the Hunters saga with the world.”