Hur Jin-ho to Roast Korean Middle Classes in HAF Project ‘The Dinner’

Korean Oscar-winner “Parasite” gleefully poked enjoyable at South Korea’s bourgeoisie. Hur Jin-ho’s “The Dinner” is about to give the center courses one other skewering.

The venture is an adaptation of Dutch novel ‘Het Diner’ (“The Dinner”) written by Herman Koch. With the setting transposed to Asia, Hur will peek beneath the tablecloth to uncover one other soiled facet to Korean society.

Two brothers a materially-motivated lawyer, and an idealistic surgeon, meet as soon as a month for dinner. Throughout one such meal the 2 {couples} should focus on how to take care of the worst nightmare they’ve confronted as mother and father, their kids’s felony assault on a vagrant. IN the incongruous fancy setting, the {couples} should confront their variations in morals, long-harbored secrets and techniques and a sufferer mentality that has been brewing for years.

“Director Hur likes to observe the irony and dilemmas of the people who find themselves confronted with moral selection,” Ted Jeong Ho Shin, head of manufacturing at manufacturing firm Hive Media, advised Selection. “After a current profession path that took in two interval dramas 1900’s-set “The Final Princess” (2016) and fifteenth century-set “Forbidden Dream” (2019), Hur is now again in the current day.”

“The novel may be very insightful in inspecting the duplicity of the trendy middle-class household, good and evil, mother and father’ blind love for his or her kids, in addition to human needs and hypocrisy,” says Hur. “I just like the suspense that’s created when a dinner with luxurious meals and cursory conversations transforms into a spot filled with rigidity, the place the hosts and the friends sling criticism at one another. I hope that audiences benefit from the irony and dilemma going through mother and father who’ve to make moral selections regarding their kids’s transgressions.”

With a price range of practically $7 million, “The Dinner” is likely one of the most costly dishes to be served up at Hong Kong-Asia Movie Financing Discussion board (HAF) this 12 months. Hive, nevertheless, is accustomed to such ranges of value. Since 2014 it has produced crime drama Inside Males, hard-boiled motion thriller Ship Us from Evil (2020), “The Man Standing Subsequent” (2020) a political drama that was a industrial success and chosen as Korea’s Oscar contender, and “Heaven: To the Land of Happiness,” which was a part of the 2020 digital Cannes Movie Pageant’s official choice.