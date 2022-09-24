Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Canada after passing through Bermuda

Gusts of 160 km / h and torrential rains hit Bermuda early Friday, leaving thousands without electricity, when Hurricane Fiona, after wreaking havoc in the Caribbean, avoided this archipelago of the Atlantic Ocean (AFP)

Hurricane Fiona made landfall this Saturday morning in Nova Scotia, eastern Canada.indicated the United States National Hurricane Center, with maximum winds of 144 kilometers per hour, after passing through Bermuda the day before.

“Fiona is expected to affect parts of Atlantic Canada today as a powerful hurricane-force cyclonewith significant impacts from strong winds, storm surges and heavy rains, ”said the US center.

For its part, the Canadian Hurricane Center indicated that strong winds were reported in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, the Magdalen Islands and southwestern Newfoundland.

They registered 125 millimeters of rain in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Islandthe Canadian center said, adding that there is a “high probability” of storm surge in Nova Scotia, the Gulf of St. Lawrence and western Newfoundland.

“It will certainly be a historic extreme event in eastern Canada”, the Canadian meteorologist told the press Bob Robichaudbefore Fiona made landfall.

“It is a major hurricane (…) All its force is trapped inside the storm, so it is actually very difficult for the winds to decrease”, he added.

In its latest bulletin, the Canadian center said conditions would improve in western Nova Scotia and eastern New Brunswick on Saturday, but remain unchanged in the rest of the region.

At 09:00 GMT, the hurricane was located east of Nova Scotia, about 210 km northeast of Halifax, and was moving in a north-northwest direction at about 65 kilometers per hour, according to the same source.

Rains, strong winds and dozens of people displaced by floods and damage to homes left by Hurricane Fiona in the Dominican Republic (AFP)

Alert in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia authorities issued a emergency alert announcing possible power outages and advising neighbors to stay home with enough groceries to spend at least 72 hours.

Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeausaid the storm could “have a significant impact throughout the region”.

In Halifax, the capital of Nova Scotia, residents stocked up on propane camping gas cylinders at stores, which ran out of stock.

Fiona spent Friday about 100 miles west of Bermudaand while it caused no casualties or significant damage, it did leave 15,000 of its 36,000 homes without power, according to power company Belco.

The Royal Bermuda Regiment (homeland defense) and Belco said they were waiting for the winds to die down before clearing roads and restoring power.

Fiona caused four deaths in Puerto Rico, a US territory. Also, a deceased was reported in Guadeloupean overseas department of France, and two in the Dominican Republic.

The president of United States, Joe Bidendeclared a state of emergency in Puerto Rico, which is still struggling to recover from Hurricane Maria five years ago.

In the Dominican Republic, the president Luis Abinader declared a state of natural disaster in three eastern provinces.

(Por Sarah Titterton – AFP)

