Hurricane Fiona made landfall on the coast of the Dominican Republic with rains and winds of more than 100 kilometers per hour

The passage of Hurricane Fiona through Puerto Rico

Hurricane Fiona, category 1, entered the Dominican Republic on Monday through Cabo San Rafael (east of the country), with winds of 140 kilometers per hour and higher gusts, reported the National Meteorological Office (Onamet).

In its latest bulletin, Onamet explained that, according to satellite and radar images, Fiona entered this local morning and at 04:00 local time (08:00 GMT) it was located about 20 kilometers southwest of Punta Cana, where moderate rains are recorded. to strong and maximum sustained winds of 79 kilometers / hour, with a gust of about 124.

This hurricane, the third of the current cyclone season, is moving west/northwest at about 15 km/h.

Hurricane-force winds extend about 45 kilometers outside its center and storm-force winds about 220 kilometers.

The accumulated rains will range between 100 and 300 millimeters, although they can be higher in isolated points and reach about 450 millimeters. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

If you keep your track, Fiona’s center will move in the next few hours through different provinces of the country.

Satellite images show dense and compact cloud activity that generates moderate to heavy downpours and storms in several provinces of the country and some sectors of Greater Santo Domingo, adds Onamet.

According to predictions, the accumulated rains will range between 100 and 300 millimeters, although they can be higher in isolated points and reach about 450 millimeters.

Given this situation, the warning of urban flooding, flooding of rivers, streams and ravines, as well as landslides in several provinces of the country, is maintained.

Much of the Dominican Republic will be under the effects of the hurricane, so the entire country is on alert (thirteen provinces in red level, the maximum, including Greater Santo Domingo and eighteen in yellow) and this Monday has been declared non-working and there are no classes.

On Sunday night, the country’s aid agencies began evacuating residents from high-risk areas in the east of the country. President Luis Abinader, the Dominican leader, postponed a trip to New York to participate in the United Nations General Assembly, while the start of the Dominican school year was pushed back to Wednesday from Monday.

It is expected that when Fiona leaves Dominican territory, she will do so with a category 2 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, out of a maximum of 5.

DAMAGE IN PUERTO RICO

Heavy rains and winds due to the hurricane left destruction in Puerto Rico after the hurricane hit the island on Sunday afternoon.

A man wearing a rain cover stands in the dark in front of a house after Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico September 18, 2022. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo



Most of the island lost power on Sunday, which caused severe flooding and landslides before moving on to the Dominican Republic, a government agency said.

The center of the storm made landfall on the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico near Punta Tocón at 3:20 p.m. with maximum sustained winds of about 85 miles (140 kilometers) per hourclearing the threshold for a Category 1 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center explained.

In Puerto Rico, electricity was initially completely cut off on the island of 3.3 million people, LUMA Energy, the island’s grid operator and Puerto Rico’s power authority, said Sunday afternoon. That night, authorities said some power had begun to be restored, but it would take days to reconnect the entire island.

Puerto Rico’s power grid remains fragile after Hurricane Maria in September 2017 caused the largest blackout in US history.

(with information from EFE and Reuters)

