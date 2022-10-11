Hurricane Julia has already left at least 19 dead and thousands of victims in Central America

Residents clean up a landslide on a highway as Tropical Storm Julia batters with winds and rains in San Salvador, El Salvador (REUTERS/Jose Cabezas)

At least 19 deceasedfive of them in Guatemalafour in Hondurasnine in The Saviorone in Panama and thousands of victims has left the passage through Central America hurricane julia.

In the Guatemalan town of Panzós Alta Verapaz, in the north-central part of the country, five people perished when they were buried by a landslide after the detachment of a hillside on their houses, local authorities reported Monday.

Until now Julia’s passage through Guatemala has left 153.034 affected y 1.600 victims.

Faced with this situation, the Guatemalan government declared the state of calamity throughout the territory, with which it is allowed to limit constitutional guarantees such as locomotion and establish sanitary cordons, as well as centralize aid.

“The damage that is being caused by Julia is copious, we expect very heavy rains,” explained the president Alejandro Giammattei through their social networks.

The government ordered the deployment of civil and military personnel to support the victims and firefighters and the Red Cross are in the affected areas supporting the evacuation of hundreds of people. The Ministry of Education also canceled classes and deported flights from the United States and Mexico to the Central American country were suspended until Wednesday.

According to official data from the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred) of Guatemala, the storm will cross the entire country towards southern Mexico.

Heavy machinery arrives at the place where Salvadoran soldiers died in a landslide during the impact of tropical storm Julia, in Comasagua (REUTERS / Jose Cabezas)

In The SaviorFor its part, the storm made landfall this Sunday with heavy downpours and sustained winds of 70 kilometers per hour that caused rivers to overflow, trees to fall on roads and left the streets of cities flooded.

At least five soldiers died buried when the wall of a house collapsed where they sheltered from the rain in the municipality of Comasagua, where for a week more than 2,000 soldiers and some 500 police officers have participated in a security fence to persecute gang members in the area. Another soldier was injured.

Authorities also found a motorcyclist dead. that was dragged by a current in the municipality of Amenia, department of Sonsonate. Next to the man was the motorcycle on which he was traveling.

In the Salvadoran municipality of Guatajiagua, in the east of the country, two people died after the collapse of a wall that destroyed their homeas confirmed by the National Civil Police.

Meanwhile, in a rural area of ​​the municipality of Caluco, western department of Sonsonate, a 72-year-old man died when a tree fell on his home, the director of Civil Protection reported at a press conference. Luis Amaya. Two other people were injured in the same incident.

The heavy rainfall caused the overflow of the Rio Grande, one of the largest in the country, and the flooding of several homes in the Carrillo and Brisas del Río neighborhoods in the city of San Miguel, 135 kilometers from the capital, but no reports were made. victims because local authorities alerted them to the risk and most left the area.

Rescuers observe the level of a river in San Salvador (REUTERS / Jose Cabezas)

The water that covered the area reached up to two meters in height and the rescuers had to use small boats to evacuate some people who were left behind, and ropes to prevent the current from dragging them.

The director of shelters in El Salvador, Joshua Garciasaid that 25 of the 80 shelters that have been prepared have been activated and that around 1,000 people are already receiving care in these facilities.

The Salvadoran government deployed thousands of soldiers to support evacuation efforts both in the eastern part of the country and in communities in the capital.

The Salvadoran Congress decreed on Saturday night the state of national emergency for 15 days and empowered Civil Protection to carry out mandatory evacuations of populations at risk.

The capital’s international airport restricted some operations, but kept commercial flights active on Monday morning. Likewise, the Ministry of Education agreed to extend the suspension of classes until Tuesday.

In Honduras, firefighters confirmed the rescue in the northern municipality of Choloma of the body of a 22-year-old woman who died on Saturday when she was swept away by the current of a river that grew due to heavy rains. Likewise, the municipal authorities confirmed to the AP agency the death of three people, a couple and a 4-year-old girl, when a canoe capsized in the northern municipality of Brus Laguna.

Residents clear debris and cut tree limbs outside a damaged house after Hurricane Julia hit the Nicaraguan town of La Cruz. (REUTERS/Maynor Valenzuela)

The Minister Director of the Honduran Social Investment Fund, Octavio Pineda Paredestold local media that at least 193 municipalities and 973 highway sections were affected, and that the western and southern parts and the department of El Paraíso remain on high alert.

In Nicaragua, for its part, Monday dawned clear and sunny in most of the affected regions, although it continued to rain in the departments of León and Chinandega, the last areas hit by Julia when leaving the national territory.

The mayor of the northern department of Jinotega, Leónidas Centeno, reported that a 24-year-old man died on Sunday in the community of Las Latas when a tree fell on him.

The government maintains the state of red alert and for this Monday he ordered to suspend classes in all public and private schools, colleges and universities. He also asked the population to take precautions due to the floods caused by the rain and the overflow of at least 78 rivers in different parts of the country.

The authorities have not offered a balance on the damage that occurred in the Caribbean town of Laguna de Perlas, where the hurricane hit with all its force early Sunday morning and was left without power and totally cut off.

regimen Daniel Ortega So far, the balance of deaths has not been reported, while the local press reported two.

Women walk through a flooded area after the impact of tropical storm Julia, in Progreso, Honduras (REUTERS / Yoseph Amaya)

In the Caribbean town of Bluefields, many people woke up repairing the roofs of their homes and clearing streets covered with logs and garbage. Residents said that the city was left without power because several trees fell on the power lines and the service has not been restored so far.

In Panama, a woman died Friday night when her home was destroyed by a landslide in the Caribbean province of Colón as a result of the rains associated with Julia, she told the agency. EFE the National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc), which maintains a preventive alert in almost the entire country.

Julia’s passage through Colombia also caused havoc in the north of the country due to heavy rains and gusts of wind, especially in the department of La Guajira, which borders the Caribbean Sea to the north and Venezuela to the east.

In La Guajira, nearly 5,000 people were affected by the floods and a public calamity was declared in the department.

In Atlántico, a department located in the north of Colombia, there were also floods in several towns and more than 1,000 victims, according to local authorities.

(With information from AP and EFE)

