Hurricane Katrina Series at Apple Adds Julie Ann Emery

Julie Ann Emery has been cast in Apple’s upcoming Hurricane Katrina series, “Five Days at Memorial.”

The series is based on the Sheri Fink novel of the same name. It chronicles the first five days in a New Orleans, LA, hospital after Hurricane Katrina made landfall. When the floodwaters rose, the power failed, and the heat climbed, exhausted caregivers were forced to make life-and-death decisions that haunted them for years to come.

Emery will play the role of Diane Robichaux, an assistant administrator for LifeCare, who finds herself deeply involved in the events following the hurricane. She joins previously announced cast members Vera Farmiga, Adepero Oduye and Cornelius Smith Jr.

Emery’s recent TV credits include the Amazon series “Bosch” and the AMC series “Preacher.” She also recently starred in the “Catch-22” series at Hulu. Prior to that, she appeared on shows like “Better Call Saul,” “Major Crimes,” “Fargo,” “NCIS,” and “The Riches.”

She is repped by Innovate Artists.

John Ridley and Carlton Cuse will co-write “Five Days at Memorial” in addition to serving as executive producers and co-showrunners. Fink will produce, with both Ridley and Cuse attached to direct as well. ABC Signature, where Ridley and Cuse are both under overall deals, will produce.

“Five Days at Memorial” is one of several book adaptations currently in the works at Apple. Others at the streamer include “Mosquito Coast” starring Justin Theroux, which is due out April 30, and the recently announced series “Lady in the Lake” starring Oscar winners Lupita Nyong’o and Natalie Portman.