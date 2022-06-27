Hurry if you want to try Monster Hunter Rise for free: its demo will no longer be available soon

Even so, the demo of its Sunbreak expansion can still be downloaded from Switch or Steam.

Those who were satisfied with Monster Hunter Rise are looking forward to the release this week of Sunbreak, the new expansion of the title of Capcom which will go on sale on PC and Nintendo Switch. On both platforms it has a demo available, but the base game will stop having it soon.

The official Monster Hunter Twitter account has announced that the trial version of Monster Hunter Rise will no longer be available on July 1 on both Steam and the hybrid console, coinciding with the release of the expansion. We can play it until 06:00 on that day (in Spanish peninsular time).

Sunbreak demo will still be availableHowever, we will be able to continue testing the game thanks to the Sunbreak demo, which is maintained on both platforms. This was released on June 15 and allows us to try several tutorial missions that introduce us to basic mechanics and movements, as well as another more advanced mission where we face Matzeno, Sunbreak’s flagship monster.

In addition, the trial version allows us to access a multiplayer mode to experience the fights accompanied by a cooperative up to four playerswithout there being any limitation in terms of the attempts that we can carry out in each of the missions.

While Monster Hunter Rise seemed like a great installment back in the day, we’re looking forward to Sunbreak’s release this June 30th to confirm that the complete package is one of the most recommended experiences for fans of the genre, with great news not only in content and history, but also at a playable level.

