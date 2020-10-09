Husband cut wife’s head and took it to police station, said in front of police – it was very bad, I cut it

Uttar Pradesh Crime: In a brawl over illicit relations in Baberu town of Banda district on Friday morning, a man cut off his wife’s head with a sharp weapon and reached the Hawan’s husband station with a severed head. He surrendered to the police and told the police everything, Banda police has given this information. According to the police, while going to the husband’s police station with a severed head, someone made a video and put it on social media. Also read – Hathras case update: SIT team again reached victim’s house in gang rape case, along with a medical team present

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mahendra Pratap Singh Chauhan said that Chinnar Yadav (38) and his wife Vimala (35) got into a fight between Chinnar and his wife Vimla (35) at the Municipal neighborhood of Baberu town at around 7.30 am on Friday. He severed his wife's head with a sharp weapon and reached the Baberu police station with a severed head and surrendered to the police. "

He said that "the police have arrested him with the sharp weapon used in the murder and the body of the woman is being sent for postmortem." Inspector-in-charge of Baberu Kotwali, Jayashyam Shukla, said that "the murderer reached the Kotwali through the public market with a chopped head of the woman in his hand."

Seeing this incident, someone has made a video of it viral on social media as well. ” Police said that “the accused husband Chinnar Yadav said during interrogation that his wife had illicit relations with someone else, so she had committed the crime.”