Husband dies of corona, bothered spouse kills herself with 2 kids, emotional issues written in suicide be aware

Bengaluru: After the loss of life of her husband from Corona in Prakriti Structure house at the outskirts of Bengaluru, the spouse together with her 15-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter dedicated suicide. The deceased had been recognized as Vasanta (40), his son Yashwant and his daughter Nishvika. Vasanta had misplaced her husband Prasanna Kumar, who used to be a BMTC bus motive force and conductor, final yr. The incident got here to gentle on Friday night time, when Vasanta's brother got here house after now not choosing up the telephone. The police have recovered an extended suicide be aware written through Vasanta, by which she describes how her existence modified after the loss of life of her husband Prasanna Kumar because of Kovid-19.

Within the suicide be aware, she discussed that she used to be anxious, nervous and directionless after the loss of life of her husband. The letter mentioned, "After shedding my husband, I'm residing like a lifeless individual on a daily basis. There's no one to peer on the earth. I got here to learn about this harsh fact and we're finishing our lives."

Vasanta wrote within the suicide be aware, "It's not imaginable for me to overlook my husband and transfer on in existence. With out them even though I'm alive, however most effective in flesh and blood. I attempted my perfect, however am now not ready to seek out solutions to these questions as to who will stand with us. No person cares for my kids, they have got now not proven any affection in any respect. We do not need to are living on this unhealthy global."

“The youngsters had debt and accountability. The mortgage may have been paid off through promoting the home we owned. Cash isn’t the one factor that issues in existence. Relations are speaking that there used to be no drawback in residing existence with out her, however it’s not simple after my husband’s loss of life. If any person had given us some love and affection, we do not have taken this excessive step.”

Police mentioned that Vasanta used to be in despair. His brother had despatched his mom Tayva to are living with him. The police additionally mentioned that Vasantha had confident her kids that she would take them to their father and discussed this within the suicide be aware. The our bodies of Vasanta and daughter Nishvika had been discovered putting in combination and the frame in their son used to be discovered putting one by one. Alternatively, additional investigation is on.