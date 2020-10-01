Husband flees into the room and senses, three innocent daughters were hanging from the noose with his wife

Uttar Pradesh Crime: A heartbreaking incident has emerged from Uttar Pradesh again. In Sehud village of Dibiyapur police station area of ​​Auraiya district, the bodies of a woman and her 3 innocent girls were found hanging in the house on Thursday. As soon as this incident is known, there is a sensation in the whole area. Prima facie the case looks like suicide. Also Read – Hathras gang rape: Police said earlier – no rape, now saying this, watch video

On getting the information of the incident, police officer along with Additional Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Dixit reached the spot and are investigating the incident. The villagers say that there was a long-running dispute between the woman and her husband. In such a situation, it seems that the woman has committed suicide with the daughters. Also Read – Ruckus over Hathras gang rape case: Rahul-Priyanka will go to Hathras today, Section 144 already imposed

According to the information, the bodies of Kuldeep Kumar’s wife and 3 small girls were found hanging in the house together in Sehud village on Thursday. Kuldeep works hard, he even went to Dibiyapur for wages on Thursday morning. When I returned home in the afternoon, the door was found closed. He made a loud noise, when the door did not open, he went from the neighbor’s roof to his house. Also Read – Priyanka Gandhi to visit Nirbhaya’s family of Hathras, asked Yogi Adityanath …

On entering the house, his senses flew away after seeing the view inside the room. The bodies of his wife and all three daughters were hanging in the room. Of his three daughters, the elder daughter was 7 years old, the second 6 years and the youngest was 6 months old.