Husband reached the in-laws to remove the differences between his wife, then the in-law party set fire to 9 people, the condition of 5-year-old innocent

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Nine members of a family, including a five-year-old boy, were seriously injured after a dispute with relatives of a married couple in a village in Guna district district of Madhya Pradesh. On Tuesday, the police officer confirmed that this incident was from Manshakhedi village of the Raghogarh police station area. Here in the evening, Jitendra Kewat reached his wife’s house to settle a dispute with his family. Also Read – Viral Video: Two people ruthlessly beat up an auto driver over a small matter, incomplete

Police officer Madan Mohan Malviya told that Kewat is a resident of Raghogarh. Initial reports have stated that the first verbal dispute took place during the dispute resolution talks between the two sides. After this, 9 people were set on fire. However, detailed information behind this incident has not been found yet. Also Read – Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj said- Yes I am from a hungry-naked family, I am poor, that’s why …

Police said that the police team reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. After this, the injured were rushed to the hospital in a hurry. The police officer said that the condition of a 5-year-old boy was stated to be critical in this incident. The entire matter is being investigated in detail. Also Read – Woman given birth to 16th child in Damoh, death of both mother and baby, to be investigated