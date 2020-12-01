General News

Hwang In Yeob And ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo Have A Tense Confrontation In “True Magnificence”

December 1, 2020
2 Min Read

tvN’s upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama “True Magnificence” launched new stills of ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Hwang In Yeob!

Primarily based on the hit webtoon of the identical identify, “True Magnificence” is a romantic comedy a couple of lady named Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Younger) who zealously makes use of make-up to cover her naked face and fight her insecurities about her appears to be like. Cha Eun Woo will star within the drama as Lee Su Ho, a well-liked pupil who has his personal emotional wounds, whereas Hwang In Yeob will play Han Web optimization Jun, an untamable insurgent with a surprisingly heat coronary heart.

Lee Su Ho and Han Web optimization Jun are identified for being the highest two visuals at Saebom Excessive College. In the newly launched stills, the 2 share a tense confrontation. Lee Su Ho watches a pupil as he arrives to highschool on his bike. When the scholar carrying the helmet is revealed to be Han Web optimization Jun, Lee Su Ho observes him with a stiff expression.

One other photograph depicts Han Web optimization Jun staring again at Lee Su Ho with a pointy gaze. Viewers can virtually really feel Han Web optimization Jun’s anger in direction of Lee Su Ho by means of his chilly expression. The 2 college students additionally exude very totally different vibes; Lee Su Ho seems to be a mannequin pupil whereas Han Web optimization Jun has a rebellious aura. Viewers are curious to find the rationale behind their strained relationship.

“True Magnificence” premieres on December 9 at 10:30 p.m. KST and will likely be accessible with English subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, take a look at a teaser for the drama beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.