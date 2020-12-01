Hwang In Yeob And ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo Have A Tense Confrontation In “True Magnificence”

tvN’s upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama “True Magnificence” launched new stills of ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Hwang In Yeob!

Primarily based on the hit webtoon of the identical identify, “True Magnificence” is a romantic comedy a couple of lady named Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Younger) who zealously makes use of make-up to cover her naked face and fight her insecurities about her appears to be like. Cha Eun Woo will star within the drama as Lee Su Ho, a well-liked pupil who has his personal emotional wounds, whereas Hwang In Yeob will play Han Web optimization Jun, an untamable insurgent with a surprisingly heat coronary heart.

Lee Su Ho and Han Web optimization Jun are identified for being the highest two visuals at Saebom Excessive College. In the newly launched stills, the 2 share a tense confrontation. Lee Su Ho watches a pupil as he arrives to highschool on his bike. When the scholar carrying the helmet is revealed to be Han Web optimization Jun, Lee Su Ho observes him with a stiff expression.

One other photograph depicts Han Web optimization Jun staring again at Lee Su Ho with a pointy gaze. Viewers can virtually really feel Han Web optimization Jun’s anger in direction of Lee Su Ho by means of his chilly expression. The 2 college students additionally exude very totally different vibes; Lee Su Ho seems to be a mannequin pupil whereas Han Web optimization Jun has a rebellious aura. Viewers are curious to find the rationale behind their strained relationship.

“True Magnificence” premieres on December 9 at 10:30 p.m. KST and will likely be accessible with English subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, take a look at a teaser for the drama beneath!

