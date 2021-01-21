Hwang In Yeob And ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo Unintentionally Get Close In “True Magnificence”

tvN’s “True Magnificence” launched new stills of ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Hwang In Yeob!

Primarily based on the hit webtoon of the identical identify, “True Magnificence” is a romantic comedy starring Moon Ga Younger as Lim Ju Gyeong, a lady who tries to fight her insecurities about her seems via her make-up expertise that flip her right into a “goddess” at college. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo stars as Lee Su Ho, a well-liked scholar who secretly harbors his personal emotional wounds, whereas Hwang In Yeob performs Han Search engine optimization Jun, an untamable insurgent with a surprisingly heat coronary heart.

In final week’s broadcast, Lee Su Ho was shocked to study that his father Lee Joo Heon (performed by Jung Joon Ho) tried to cowl up his personal scandal by sacrificing Jung Se Yeon (SF9‘s Chani). Han Search engine optimization Jun additionally headed off to Lee Joo Heon’s firm in anger after listening to a tune that had plagiarized Jung Se Yeon and Leo’s tune. On the finish of the episode, Lee Su Ho ran off, and Han Search engine optimization Jun chased after him, inflicting the 2 to get right into a site visitors accident.

The newly launched stills depict Lee Su Ho and Han Search engine optimization Jun sharing the identical hospital room. The 2 lie of their respective beds as they face one another. Lee Su Ho is misplaced in thought, whereas Han Search engine optimization Jun seems involved for Lee Su Ho in contrast to his standard chilly demeanor. The stills additionally reveal that Lee Su Ho has a forged on his leg whereas Han Search engine optimization Jun has a forged on his arm.

In one other nonetheless, the 2 are pictured intimately shut collectively. Lee Su Ho appears to have fallen on high of Han Search engine optimization Jun in mattress, making viewers curious to search out out what might have occurred. Moreover, the 2 sport extraordinarily bewildered expressions, elevating additional questions and inflicting viewers to marvel if their relationship will lastly enhance via this incident.

The following episode of “True Magnificence” airs on January 20 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

