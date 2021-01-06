Hwang In Yeob And Moon Ga Young Stand Close To Each Other In “True Magnificence”

Moon Ga Young and Hwang In Yeob will go on a purchasing date collectively in tvN’s “True Magnificence”!

Based mostly on a success webtoon, “True Magnificence” is a romantic comedy about Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Young), who zealously makes use of make-up to cover her naked face and fight her insecurities about her seems. After she meets Lee Su Ho (ASTRO‘s Cha Eun Woo), a well-liked pupil who has his personal emotional wounds, they share one another’s secrets and techniques and study to heal via love. Hwang In Yeob performs Han Search engine marketing Jun, an untamable insurgent with a surprisingly heat coronary heart.

Spoilers

Beforehand in “True Magnificence,” Han Search engine marketing Jun was proven placing his hand over his quickly beating coronary heart whereas watching Lim Ju Gyeong smiling fortunately beneath the solar. Close to the top of the most up-to-date episode, Han Search engine marketing Jun instantly got here to Lim Ju Gyeong’s rescue when she was held captive by Lee Sung Yong (Shin Jae Hwi).

New stills preview Lim Ju Gyeong and Han Search engine marketing Jun having fun with one another’s firm at a make-up retailer. Lim Ju Gyeong leans in shut to use lip tint on his lips, and Han Search engine marketing Jun lets her do as she pleases whereas preserving his eyes glued on her.

Episode 7, airing January 6 at 10:30 p.m. KST, will reveal why Lim Ju Gyeong and Han Search engine marketing Jun have gone a purchasing date collectively.

