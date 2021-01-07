Hwang In Yeob, Cha Eun Woo, And Moon Ga Young Go Through Ups And Downs In “True Magnificence”

The upcoming episode of “True Magnificence” is one to stay up for!

Primarily based on successful webtoon, “True Magnificence” is a romantic comedy about Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Young), who zealously makes use of make-up to cover her naked face and fight her insecurities about her appears. After she meets Lee Su Ho (ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo), a well-liked pupil who has his personal emotional wounds, they share one another’s secrets and techniques and study to heal by way of love. Hwang In Yeob performs Han Web optimization Jun, an untamable insurgent with a surprisingly heat coronary heart.

Spoilers

Beforehand on “True Magnificence,” Lee Su Ho and Han Web optimization Jun grew to become rivals of their pursuit of Lim Ju Gyeong’s coronary heart. Lee Su Ho confirmed her his emotions by way of candy actions, whereas Han Web optimization Jun straightforwardly confessed to her. The 2 male leads additionally got here clear to one another about liking Lim Ju Gyeong. Nevertheless, Lim Ju Gyeong started to assume that Lee Su Ho had emotions for Kang Soo Jin (Park Yoo Na), complicating the love triangle.

In new stills, Lim Ju Gyeong and Lee Su Ho are having a leisurely night date on a ship. In one explicit picture, Lee Su Ho approaches Lim Ju Gyeong and stares straight into her eyes, and she or he appears again at him along with her cellphone in her hand (see high picture). The reflection of the lights on the water creates a romantic ambiance, and the silence that surrounds them provides stress to the second.

In the meantime, in one other set of stills, Lee Su Ho and Han Web optimization Jun have gotten right into a combat with one another. With indignant glares, they seize one another by the collar and are about to throw a punch at any second. The pink muhly subject provides a cinematic really feel to the scene.

The producers of “True Magnificence” commented, “Right this moment’s broadcast will observe Saebom Excessive College’s subject journey. This subject journey will likely be a turning level in Lim Ju Gyeong, Lee Su Ho, and Han Web optimization Jun’s relationship. Please stay up for their story that can evoke numerous feelings together with pleasure, nervousness, and laughter.”

Episode 8 of “True Magnificence” airs on January 7 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

Watch “True Magnificence” with English subtitles on Viki:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)