Hwang In Yeob Confirmed To Sing For OST Of “True Magnificence”

Hwang In Yeob is formally lending his voice for “True Magnificence”!

The romantic comedy is about Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Younger), who zealously makes use of make-up to cover her naked face and fight her insecurities about her appears. After she meets Lee Su Ho (ASTRO‘s Cha Eun Woo), a preferred scholar who has his personal emotional wounds, they share one another’s secrets and techniques and study to heal by way of love.

On January 29, it was reported that Hwang In Yeob will likely be collaborating within the drama’s official soundtrack.

A supply from the drama confirmed, “Hwang In Yeob participated in singing for the OST. The tune will likely be launched on February 5.”

In “True Magnificence,” Hwang In Yeob performs Han Web optimization Jun, a gorgeous scholar with a stern face and chilly angle, however he additionally takes care of his sick mother and cherishes his little sister like none different. He additionally has a crush on Lim Ju Gyeong and reveals it along with his candy actions in the direction of her.

This will likely be Hwang In Yeob’s first time singing for an OST. His light voice has already caught the eye of viewers as he sang songs like Alex’s “Flower Pot” and Maktub’s “To You My Mild” all through the drama.

“True Magnificence” is ready to air its ultimate episodes on February 3 and 4 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

