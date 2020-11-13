Hwang In Yeob Is A Wild Rebel With Heart Of Gold In Drama Adaptation Of “True Magnificence”

tvN’s upcoming drama “True Magnificence” has revealed its first stills of Hwang In Yeob in character!

Based mostly on the hit webtoon of the identical title, “True Magnificence” is a romantic comedy a few woman named Lim Ju Gyeong (performed by Moon Ga Younger), who zealously makes use of make-up to cover her naked face and fight her insecurities about her seems. ASTRO‘s Cha Eun Woo will star within the drama as Lee Su Ho, a preferred pupil who has his personal emotional wounds, whereas Hwang In Yeob will play Han Search engine optimization Jun, an untamable insurgent with a surprisingly heat coronary heart.

In the newly launched stills from the upcoming drama, Hwang In Yeob exudes an intimidating aura because the unapproachable Han Search engine optimization Jun. One photograph captures the coed coolly alighting from his bike in his college uniform, whereas one other reveals the character evident daggers at somebody.

Nevertheless, regardless of his bad-boy seems and allure, Han Search engine optimization Jun seems to be a candy, warm-hearted man beneath his powerful exterior.

The producers of “True Magnificence” commented, “In order to make a whole transformation into the character of Han Search engine optimization Jun, Hwang In Yeob has been endlessly analyzing particulars comparable to his coiffure, tone of voice, and gestures. Because of this, his synchronization with the [original character from the webtoon] is presently at 200 p.c. Please stay up for Hwang In Yeob, who will probably be displaying explosive new charms in ‘True Magnificence.’”

“True Magnificence” premieres on December 9 at 10:30 p.m. KST and will probably be accessible with English subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, try a teaser for the drama under!

