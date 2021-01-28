Hwang In Yeob Is Cold And Unyielding As He Confronts Park Yoo Na In “True Magnificence”

tvN’s “True Magnificence” shared an icy second between Hwang In Yeob and Park Yoo Na!

Primarily based on successful webtoon, “True Magnificence” is a romantic comedy about Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Younger), who zealously makes use of make-up to cover her naked face and fight her insecurities about her seems to be. After she meets Lee Su Ho (ASTRO‘s Cha Eun Woo), a preferred scholar who has his personal emotional wounds, they share one another’s secrets and techniques and study to heal by love.

Hwang In Yeob stars as Han Search engine marketing Jun, an untamable insurgent with a surprisingly heat coronary heart, and Park Yoo Na performs Kang Su Jin, a “goddess” who hides her secrets and techniques behind a cool exterior.

Spoilers

Han Search engine marketing Jun made hearts ache together with his candy gestures to Lim Ju Gyeong. Even supposing she is courting Lee Su Ho and that his love won’t ever be returned, he nonetheless watches her again and makes positive she’s glad. Beforehand, Park Sae Mi (Jeon Hye Received) went to Lim Ju Gyeong’s home, however Han Search engine marketing Jun blocked her. When she confirmed him Lim Ju Gyeong’s naked face, Han Search engine marketing Jun snapped, “She’s nonetheless prettier than you in my eyes.”

Han Search engine marketing Jun will step as much as the plate as soon as once more to save Lim Ju Gyeong, and this time, his goal is Kang Su Jin, the one who was as soon as Lim Ju Gyeong’s pal however changed into a green-eyed monster due to Lee Su Ho. It looks like he’s looking for the true perpetrator who uploaded the previous pictures of Lim Ju Gyeong, and viewers are questioning if the reality will lastly be unveiled.

The newly launched stills depict a tense confrontation between Han Search engine marketing Jun and Kang Su Jin. Han Search engine marketing Jun’s gaze is sharp and chilly, and he seems to be extraordinarily displeased. He approaches Kang Su Jin who gazes again with equal iciness.

The subsequent episode of “True Magnificence” will air on January 27 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

