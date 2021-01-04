Hwang In Yeob Wows With His Sweet Serenade In “True Magnificence”

Hwang In Yeob will probably be exhibiting off his singing abilities within the upcoming episode of “True Magnificence”!

The tvN drama is a romantic comedy primarily based on a success webtoon. Lim Ju Gyeong ( Moon Ga Younger) is a highschool scholar who makes use of make-up to cover her naked face and overcome her insecurities about her appears. Coming into into her life is Lee Su Ho (ASTRO‘s Cha Eun Woo), a preferred scholar along with his personal emotional wounds. Collectively, they learn to develop via life’s challenges via love.

Because the story progresses, the love triangle between Lim Ju Gyeong, Lee Su Ho, and Han Website positioning Jun (Hwang In Yeob) is getting an increasing number of difficult. Viewers are keen to search out out what different candy moments will probably be in retailer for them.

On January 4, the drama shared new stills of Hwang In Yeob on stage. He’s standing in entrance of a microphone stand with a guitar. His expression is charismatic but mild, and the stage lights improve his good-looking options. He appears decided to placed on a very good present, and viewers are questioning if he’s singing to a particular particular person.

Throughout filming, Hwang In Yeob captivated the crew along with his engaging voice and harmonious singing abilities. Beforehand, the actor revealed he was practising singing as a result of Han Website positioning Jin is a former idol trainee.

The following episode of “True Magnificence” will air on January 6 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

