Hwang In Yeop And Moon Ga Young Enjoy An Ice Rink Date In “True Magnificence”

Candy new stills of Moon Ga Young and Hwang In Yeop have been launched for “True Magnificence”!

Primarily based on a success webtoon, “True Magnificence” is a romantic comedy about Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Young), who zealously makes use of make-up to cover her naked face and fight her insecurities about her seems to be. After she meets Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo), a well-liked pupil who has his personal emotional wounds, they share one another’s secrets and techniques and be taught to heal by way of love. Hwang In Yeop performs Han Search engine optimization Jun, Lee Su Ho’s pal who has a crush on Lim Ju Gyeong.

Spoilers

In the earlier episode, Lee Su Ho was on a seaside date with Lim Ju Gyeong, however he immediately acquired information that his father had collapsed from a mind hemorrhage and left for the US. Two years later, Lim Ju Gyeong and Han Search engine optimization Jun have been proven collectively, inflicting questions on what lies forward for the three foremost characters.

Newly launched nonetheless photographs present Lim Ju Gyeong and Han Search engine optimization Jun having fun with their time collectively at an ice rink. Ju Gyeong is all smiles, and Search engine optimization Jun can’t appear to take his eyes off of her.

Search engine optimization Jun additionally reveals his sweetness as he holds on to Ju Gyeong’s arms and helps tie up the laces on her skates.

These stills draw additional curiosity about Ju Gyeong and Search engine optimization Jun’s friendship and if there’s potential for his or her relationship to alter.

The ultimate episodes of “True Magnificence” will air on February 3 and 4 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

